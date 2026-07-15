Intiveo Publishes the Most Comprehensive Benchmark Report for Dental and Oral Surgery Practices

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intiveo, the patient engagement platform built for dental and oral surgery practices, today released its 2026 Dental Patient Engagement Report, a benchmark study drawn from communication and engagement data across more than 2,500 practices between March 2025 and February 2026.

Unlike broader industry surveys, the report is built specifically for dentistry and segments every benchmark by practice size, including solo, multi-location and enterprise, so practices can compare themselves against real peers instead of broad market averages.

This year's report also introduces four new sections: Waitlist, Referrals, Chat and Surveys, giving practices a fuller view of the entire patient journey and more insight into where they can improve.

Among the findings:

Referral conversion varies sharply by practice size. Solo practices convert 16.1% of submitted referrals to completed treatment, compared with 23.7% for multi-location practices and 25.5% for enterprise groups; a gap the report identifies as the single biggest lever for growth in oral surgery and specialty referral pipelines.

Voice messaging tripled. Voice communications grew from 2% of the channel mix in 2025 to over 7% in 2026, driven largely by multi-location and specialty practices adopting voice for pre-procedure confirmations.

Confirmation rates held steady at 77% across all practices, with text driving about two-thirds of confirmations industrywide.

Waitlist automation is recovering real revenue. Practices actively using Intiveo's Waitlist feature recovered an average of 2,773 appointments per month from cancellations that would otherwise have gone unfilled.

"This report doesn't cover generic best practices, it gives dental teams real numbers to check themselves against and specific recommendations on how to move the needle on what matters," said Josh DeVries, CEO and co-founder of Intiveo. "The majority of practices are trying to figure out where they stand, whether that's a solo GP, oral surgeon or a 30-location DSO. This year's data shows those answers look really different depending on your size and specialty, and we wanted to give practices a way to see that clearly."

The 2026 Dental Patient Engagement Report is available now as a free download at https://info.intiveo.com/intiveo-benchmark-report-2026

About Intiveo

Intiveo is a patient engagement software platform designed to empower dental practices to enhance the patient experience. Through solutions including two-way communication, recall reminders, voice, surveys, and reputation management, Intiveo helps practices strengthen patient relationships, streamline operations, and improve outcomes. Serving more than 3,000 dental practices across North America, Intiveo enables dental teams to deliver more connected, personalized patient experiences. For more information, visit intiveo.com.

Media Contact

Déjà Leonard

[email protected]

604-359-4511 ext. 1226

SOURCE Intiveo