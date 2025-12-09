Intiveo Announces New Partnership with DentalEMR, Enhancing Patient Experience for Endodontic Practices

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Intiveo, patient engagement software designed to empower dental practices to enhance the patient experience, announced a new partnership with DentalEMR, including a seamless integration with DentalEMR's endodontic practice management software (PMS). This collaboration between the two cloud-based solutions reflects Intiveo's dedication to specialty dental markets and endodontic practices, and marks DentalEMRs first integration with a patient engagement software.

"At Intiveo, we are deeply focused on supporting the unique needs of specialty practices, and this partnership with DentalEMR underscores that commitment," said Josh DeVries, co-founder and CEO of Intiveo. "By delivering a seamless integration with DentalEMR's endodontic platform, we're enabling practices to improve operational efficiency while providing a higher standard of care and engagement for patients."

Merideth Glasco, VP of Practice Success at DentalEMR, added, "DentalEMR is committed to delivering specialized, endodontic-first solutions, and our partnership with Intiveo directly supports our mission to help practices provide more meaningful patient care experiences. By integrating Intiveo's platform, our clients can elevate and expand their patient engagement efforts, enabling highly customized care that distinguishes their practices within their communities."

Intiveo provides a robust platform where appointment reminders, two-way communication, and feedback collection converge, creating an efficient and centralized hub for patient engagement. With this new integration, endodontic practices using DentalEMR can now leverage Intiveo's intuitive, automated tools to elevate the patient experience and streamline administrative workflows.

The integration for DentalEMR is now available for Intiveo. To learn more visit intiveo.com.

About Intiveo

Intiveo is a patient engagement software, designed to empower dental practices to enhance the patient experience. Our platform improves patient engagement and outcomes through two-way chat, recall reminders, quality improvement surveys, and online review management tools. With comprehensive integrations across major PMS systems, Intiveo streamlines front office workflows, centralizing patient engagement and communication management. Intiveo serves over 3,000 dental practices across North America, helping them improve their patients' experience, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth while improving staff morale. For more information, please visit intiveo.com.

