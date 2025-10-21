Intiveo Launches Intiveo Direct - Making Patient Engagement More Accessible to Practices of All Sizes

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Intiveo, the patient engagement software trusted by over 14,000 dental practices across North America, announced the launch of Intiveo Direct. The new self-serve patient engagement plan will debut at the American Dental Association's SmileCon in Washington, D.C., from Oct 23-25, with special event pricing for attendees who purchase the plan at booth #679.

Built on Intiveo's reliable platform and industry-leading support, Intiveo Direct can be purchased right from the Intiveo website and offers essential tools such as appointment reminders, digital forms, and patient recalls all at competitive, affordable pricing.

"Right now many practices are limited by, and reliant on, their PMS which can be risky and hold them back from moving their practice forward when they're ready," said Josh DeVries, CEO and co-founder of Intiveo. "Intiveo Direct meets these practices where they're at. It's easy to adopt, powerful from day one, and practices can add on features at their own pace."

With Intiveo Direct, practices can quickly get started by choosing the services they want to simplify, like digital intake forms or automated appointment reminders. As practices grow or patient needs change, they can seamlessly upgrade to include features like two-way chat, referral management, and online review requests.

Key features of Intiveo Direct include:

Customizable, automated appointment reminders

Automated recall messages

Patient outreach tools

The ability to send, receive, and manage patient forms

To learn more about Intiveo Direct, or purchase it today, visit info.intiveo.com/intiveo-direct

About Intiveo

Intiveo is a patient engagement software, designed to empower dental practices to enhance the patient experience. Our platform improves patient engagement and outcomes through two-way chat, recall reminders, quality improvement surveys, and online review management tools. With comprehensive integrations across 70+ PMS systems, Intiveo streamlines front office workflows, centralizing patient engagement and communication management. Intiveo serves over 3,000 dental practices across North America, helping them improve their patients' experience, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth while improving staff morale. For more information, please visit intiveo.com.

