INTL FCStone Agrees to Purchase Carl Kliem S.A

Carl Kliem is an independent interdealer broker based in Luxembourg, a leading European financial hub, which provides foreign exchange, interest rate and fixed income products to a diverse, institutional client base across the European Union ("EU"). Carl Kliem employs approximately 40 people and has over 400 active institutional clients. Its clients will benefit greatly from INTL FCStone's infrastructure, resources and comprehensive array of exchange traded and over-the-counter products, clearing capabilities and global market access. The acquisition price is not material to INTL FCStone Inc.

Philip Smith, Chief Executive, EMEA, commented on today's news, "We're thrilled at the prospect of adding the Carl Kliem team to our extensive and multi-product team. This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity to leverage a very strong European client base with the full breadth of product offering available within the INTL FCStone group. At the same time this acquisition provides an EU-based footprint for INTL FCStone post Brexit."

Mika Valanki, Managing Director of Carl Kliem S.A., commented, "This is a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our array of exchange traded and over-the-counter products to the benefit of our clients, and will allow us to offer significantly increased clearing capabilities and global market access. In addition to the countless market-driven opportunities, Carl Kliem will also benefit from the access to INTL FCStone's infrastructure and resources to the benefit of staff and clients alike."

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "INTL".

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for INTL FCStone)

+1 646 417 8514

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

INTL-G

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intl-fcstone-agrees-to-purchase-carl-kliem-sa-300665162.html

SOURCE INTL FCStone Inc.

Related Links

http://www.intlfcstone.com

