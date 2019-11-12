INTL FCStone Financial Launches New Canadian Equity Trading Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) (the "Company") today announced that the Broker-Dealer Division of its wholly owned subsidiary, INTL FCStone Financial Inc. ("INTL"), launched a new interactive Canadian equity trading platform, Maple Live. This news follows on the announcement that the company's Canadian subsidiary, INTL FCStone Financial (Canada) Inc. has become a member in the category of futures commission merchant of the Investment Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

The Maple Live platform allows U.S. clients to visualize in real time how they source liquidity intelligently for Canadian equities in multiple markets and venues, including INTL's best-in-class pool of natural liquidity. The platform allows for passive posting in multiple markets simultaneously and provides real-time best execution visualization and transaction cost analysis. This next generation development replaces legacy cross-border systems and allows for a new interactive experience for INTL's diverse global client base.

Thomas Moore, Managing Director and Head of Principal Electronic Equities, commented on today's news, "We're thrilled to deliver Maple Live and illustrate our new cross-border execution solutions and execution analysis tools. Our U.S. and Canadian based development teams collaborated with our traders and clients to enhance liquidity opportunities and improve the execution experience."

As a full-service market maker, INTL FCStone Financial provides institutional clients with access to blue chip international securities and ADRs through execution efficiency, a global footprint and expertise in more than 45 markets, and proprietary technology solutions. The Company leverages the strong capital base of its parent company, INTL FCStone Inc., to provide clients with block-sized principal liquidity both during and after local market hours.

Jacob Rappaport, Managing Director and Head of Equities at INTL FCStone Financial concluded, "Pairing Maple Live's cutting-edge technology with the leading destination for foreign execution OTC has been very exciting. Placing Maple Live in the hands of our clients allows for better feedback to our Quantitative Solutions team and creates a better TCA platform, one designed specifically for each user."



About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "INTL."

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

