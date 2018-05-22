INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant's Technology for Investor Communications

Mediant's MIC platform is the industry's only 'end-to-end' solution for managing all potential touchpoints within investor communications. The single, integrated MIC platform empowers financial institutions with an unprecedented level of transparency and supervisory controls, ensuring strict regulatory compliance across all of its brokerage accounts. MIC provides full transparency throughout the entire investor communications lifecycle and enables clients, advisors and operations to easily track, manage and take action on real-time investor communications.

"We serve the trading and investment needs of our customers by utilizing the right balance of advanced technology and a personal approach to operational support," said Steve zum Tobel, Managing Director, Correspondent Clearing Division, INTL FCStone Financial. "Integrating Mediant's MIC platform into our technology elevates the experience we strive to provide our clients. The MIC platform is powerful and ensures we are maintaining regulatory compliance while enhancing our communications with investors and improving our own operational efficiency."

"Mediant has experienced record growth over the past year," said Sherry Moreland, President of Mediant. "As we continue to reach new milestones, we remain laser-focused on our commitment to empowering our clients through intelligent technology; flexible, customized solutions; and exceptional service."

About Mediant

Mediant is an industry leading investor communications solutions provider. We power investor communications through intelligent technology and passionate people. Mediant actively develops game-changing new technologies for banks, brokers, corporate issuers, funds, and investment advisors. We connect the entire investor communications community through our single, secure platform. Established in 2002, Mediant enables leading financial institutions to enrich their customer relationships and unlock new levels of efficiency and accuracy through the unprecedented transparency of the MIC platform.

For more information go to www.mediantinc.com.

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "INTL".

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

