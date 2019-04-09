INTL FCStone Fixed Income Group Expands Offerings

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) today announced that it has expanded its current fixed income product to include High Yield, Convertible, and Emerging Market debt. These product offerings add to the INTL FCStone Inc.'s ("INTL" or "the Company") already robust debt instruments, including Treasuries, Agencies, MBS, ABS, and Municipal and Investment Grade bonds.

The Company now offers its 3,000+ institutional clients the ability to trade a full array of fixed income products across the entire risk spectrum. The expanded product line was facilitated by the recent strategic acquisition of GMP Securities LLC, formerly Miller Tabak Roberts Securities, in January. Additionally, and as a result, the Company is looking to expand its High Yield, Convertible and Emerging Market debt product lines through key hires on each desk.

Robert LaForte, Co-Head, Fixed Income, INTL FCStone Financial, commented on today's news, "In addition to strengthening our offering, the acquisition deepens our institutional customer base, enabling us to consider products such as Leveraged Loans, CLOs, and build out DCM capabilities for primary issuance. The demand for additional products across the risk spectrum continues to grow within our current clients and we anticipate our investment grade corporate bond offering will be a large focus for our newly acquired accounts that currently transact in High Yield and Emerging Market debt."

The 1,500+ new institutional customers acquired through the acquisition enables the Company to expand its global reach and distribution channels. Institutional clients will also benefit from INTL FCStone's full range of financial services and products within the securities, commodities, derivatives, foreign exchange, and global payments sectors.

Anthony DiCiollo, Co-Head, Fixed Income, INTL FCStone Financial, added, "This new diversified account base will not only benefit from our suite of fixed income products, but also from INTL FCStone's strong network and differentiated offerings. Our high-touch approach exemplifies our commitment to supporting the needs of our institutional clients, setting us apart in the sector."

INTL FCStone's Securities Division offers its clients equity and debt products. In equities, it is the leading OTC market maker by dollar volume, making markets in over 5,000 securities including over 3,600 OTC ADRs and GDRs. In fixed income, INTL is an institutional dealer making markets in U.S. Government Securities, Federal Agency, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Asset-Back Securities, Investment-Grade Corporates, High-Yield Corporates, Emerging Market Debt, Convertibles and Municipal securities to over 3000+ institutional clients.

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "INTL".

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

