INTL FCStone Inc. to Host Vision 20/20: Global Markets Outlook Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) (the "Company") today announced that it will host its annual Vision 20/20: Global Markets Outlook conference on February 26-28, 2020 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, Florida. In its third year, INTL FCStone's Vision 20/20: Global Markets Outlook will be divided into four tracks focused on providing a global vision of the future across a comprehensive array of markets.

At the conference, more than 500 attendees will have the opportunity to interact with professionals from nearly all global financial and commodity markets, including producers, consumers and intermediaries from across the entire commodity complex, as well as financial institutions, lending and depository institutions, and wealth management professionals.

Sean O'Connor, CEO of INTL FCStone Inc., commented, "It's exciting to be in the third year of the Global Markets Outlook conference with a new format that provides attendees with more intelligence on the financial and commodity markets than any other conference. The addition of our SA Stone team and new structure organized into four key tracks, make this an important event for any financial professional looking for a global vision of the future."

Vision 20/20: Global Markets Outlook's four key tracks will consist of Outlook 20/20 presentations on Global Agriculture, Correspondent Clearing, Dairy, and Wealth Management. Further details on topics for each track are below.

To view the full agenda and register for each track, please click the link for the name of the track below:

Global Agriculture Outlook 20/20

Global Macro and Micro Economic Conditions

US and Latin American Grains, Livestock, and Softs Outlooks

Interest Rates and FX, Energy, Weather and More

Correspondent Clearing Outlook 20/20

An interactive business development workshop designed to help you grow your firm's AUM

The current regulatory landscape and macroeconomic factors impacting your business

An overview of products and services offered by the INTL FCStone group of companies

Dairy Outlook 20/20

Global Dairy Outlook including Market Forecasts

Growth of Global Exchanges to support Dairy Trade

Best Practices in Holistic Margin Management and Risk Management Tools

SA Stone Wealth Management Outlook 20/20

Learn about how to build and grow your practice

Industry Trends Reshaping Financial Advice

How Advisors Showcase Their Value to Investors

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "INTL".

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

