INTL FCStone Ltd Launches Mobile Application for its PMXecute Precious Metals Trading Platform

PMXecute is an electronic trading platform providing clients with access to liquidity sourced from across the global precious metals markets, nearly 24 hours a day. The new mobile application offers full PMXecute functionality and unparalleled market access in an easy-to-use format from any device and any location. Backed by the resources of INTL FCStone and the expertise of its global team of metals professionals, PMXecute includes deep functionality helping qualified users to navigate their day-to-day precious metals operations. The mobile application is currently available for devices with iOS operating systems, with Android OS functionality in development and to be released in the coming months. Features of the platform include:

Real-time competitive pricing in both precious metals and foreign exchange

Easy-to-access live position analytics and margin monitoring

Online order functionality

Real-time order viewing and tracking

Seamless execution

Barry Canham, CEO of INTL FCStone Commodities DMCC and Global Head of the Precious Metals Division, commented on today's news, "We are thrilled to unveil our PMXecute mobile application, which facilitates access to our full suite of electronic trading capabilities from anywhere. With offices in EMEA, APAC and the U.S., we uniquely understand the global, around-the-clock nature of the precious metals market. As a result, we identified the need for a full-service metals trading app and have developed the mobile version of PMXecute based directly on client feedback."

INTL FCStone Ltd's Precious Metals Division provides clients with full-service trading capabilities and global access to metals markets through offices in London, Singapore, Shanghai and Dubai. The Company specializes in serving bullion wholesalers and traders, refiners and smelters, government agencies, banks and financial institutions, jewelry manufacturers, and other industrial users of precious metals.

About INTL FCStone Ltd

INTL FCStone Ltd ("IFL") is a wholly owned subsidiary of INTL FCStone Inc. ("INTL"). IFL is registered in England and Wales (5616586). IFL is authorised & regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [FRN 446717]. INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

Serving more than 20,000 customers in 130 countries on five continents, the company provides products and services across five market segments: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, and clearing and execution services. Our customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity, as well as asset managers, introducing broker-dealers, insurance companies, brokers, institutional and retail investors, commercial and investment banks, and governmental, non-governmental and charitable organizations. A Fortune 500 company headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "INTL".

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

