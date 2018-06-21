INTL FCStone Ltd's Global Payments Division Opens Frankfurt Office

INTL FCStone Ltd's Global Payments Division has been active in the DACH region for more than 10 years and has a substantial, existing client base of aid & development organizations, national and international banking organizations and corporate entities, including a longstanding partnership with one of the largest banks in the region. The Company's relationship with its partner spans a decade long, having facilitated cross-border transactions for the bank and its clients in more than 140 currencies, including the ~90+ exotic currencies used in developing world countries. With the new Frankfurt office, the Company will now be able to serve its customers in the DACH region more directly through on-the-ground personnel that are highly knowledgeable about the local markets.

Jan Kolk, SVP, INTL FCStone Ltd., commented on today's news, "We are proud to establish a more meaningful physical presence in Frankfurt through our new office, and excited to provide our clients in the DACH region with enhanced cross-border payments, treasury, and foreign exchange services. We have been the industry leader in institutional global payments for almost 30 years and are building upon our successful business through this push into Frankfurt, one of the world's most important financial markets. I'm looking forward to running our DACH operations out of Frankfurt and would like to thank our team for making this possible as well as our partner for their longstanding support as a cornerstone client in the region."

INTL FCStone Ltd's Global Payments Division facilitates payments in local currency in more than 140 currencies and more than 175 countries. The Company maintains an extensive network of approximately 300 local correspondent banks worldwide and leverages these trusted relationships to ensure efficient and secure cross-border payments in many countries where transparency is otherwise limited. INTL FCStone Ltd team members regularly liaise with these banks, government and regulatory bodies, and other market participants to source unique local intelligence that is critical to successful payments and foreign exchange operations. The Company offers payments solutions to global financial institutions including eight of the top ten in the Euromoney 2017 survey of FX Market Share, in addition to international aid and development organizations, non-governmental organizations, and multinational corporations.

Kolk concluded, "I am pleased to have good support of team members based in Germany and elsewhere in the DACH region. We therefore have unmatched knowledge of the local markets, but also have unique insights into the payments and foreign exchange conditions for countries around the world given our global correspondent banking relationships. We are proud to utilize this intelligence, as well as our suite of technology solutions, to bring efficiency and security to the payments process, and look forward to expanding our footprint in the DACH region with the onboarding of new accounts."

About INTL FCStone Ltd

INTL FCStone Ltd ("IFL") is a wholly owned subsidiary of INTL FCStone Inc. ("INTL"). IFL is registered in England and Wales (5616586). IFL is authorised & regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [FRN 446717]. INTL acts as Agent for IFL in New York. INTL Asia Pte Ltd acts as agent for IFL in Singapore. Any individual security mentioned in this presentation is subject to the following disclosure: This information is not meant to be viewed as analysis or opinion of any security. This information should not be taken as an offer or as a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instruments or as a recommendation to engage in any trading strategy. INTL FCStone Financial Inc. may have long or short positions in securities or related issues mentioned here.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of execution, risk management and advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. The company is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "INTL."

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

