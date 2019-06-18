INTL FCStone Now Offering Full Suite of Exchange-Traded Financial Products Throughout Canada

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) today announced that its subsidiary, INTL FCStone Financial (Canada) Inc. ("INTL" or "the Company"), has become a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). This membership, effective May 17, 2019, allows INTL to offer exchange-traded financial products throughout the Canadian Provinces.

Services now offered in Canada include financial futures clearing and execution, OTC execution, commodity risk management planning and market intelligence in agriculture, foreign exchange, energy, metals, interest rates, and global payments services. The Canadian arm of the Company is headquartered in Toronto, with a secondary office in Montreal that services English, French, and Spanish speaking customers.

Commenting on today's news, Ernesto Rambaldini, CEO, INTL FCStone Financial (Canada) Inc., said, "We are already reaching over one million acres of farmland in Western Canada through our Know-Risk™ Crop Marketing services in conjunction with our strategic partner Decisive Farming. We also have a significant footprint providing commercial grain companies with various hedging services. This new membership will allow us to provide a more holistic offering to these agricultural producers as well as other commercial players in need of risk management tools. Additionally, our services will cater to institutional investors which include pension funds, hedge funds, index funds, and CTAs looking for exposure in the commodity space."

Know-Risk™ Crop Marketing is part of the broader Know-Risk™ product suite, INTL's award-winning software for commodity price and inventory management, which holds a 15-year track record of success serving more than 200 corporate and producer clients across several countries and languages – including multiple Fortune 500 companies.

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counterparties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "INTL."

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for INTL FCStone)

+1 646 859 5951

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

INTL-G

SOURCE INTL FCStone Inc.

Related Links

http://www.intlfcstone.com

