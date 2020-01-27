INTL FCStone's Rhona O'Connell recognized as a Top Precious Metals Analyst by LBMA & Metal Bulletin for 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL), today announced that Rhona O'Connell, Head of Market Analysis for EMEA and Asia, was ranked first overall for her 2019 precious metals price predictions in both the Fastmarkets/Metal Bulletin's APEX analyst survey and LBMA's 2019 Gold Forecast Survey.

Rhona O'Connell, Head of Market Analysis for EMEA and Asia, shared her thoughts on being recognized as Metal Bulletin's top precious metals analyst for 2019, "I am pleased to have secured a number one ranking amongst my peers in Metal Bulletin's annual APEX analyst survey. I pride myself on offering accurate market intelligence and I'm proud to have attained a high degree of accuracy last year."

Metal Bulletin compiles a quarterly leaderboard of analysts who are ranked based upon the accuracy of their most recent price predictions for the metals traded on the London Metal Exchange and in the bullion markets. The winner in each sector is determined by having each firm or analyst provide their latest forecasts for each metal at the beginning of the quarter. At the conclusion of each quarter, the individual forecasts are analyzed and given a definitive accuracy ranking before the results are published. The overall ranking is based on the average variance across all forecasts received, the yearly ranking compiles by the aggregate of the stats from all four quarters. As well as for the full year, Rhona also attained the top precious metals ranking for Q4 2019 with an accuracy rating of 99.26%.

"Gaining the number one position for gold in the LBMA Survey is every precious metals analyst's aspiration and last year's success is exhilarating. I look forward to continuing to provide the most accurate and reliable precious metals intelligence for INTL FCStone's clients in 2020," concluded O'Connell.

In January 2019, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) received forecasts from analysts around the world for what they thought the average price would be for each of the four metals (gold, silver, platinum and palladium) for the year. Winners are determined in each category based on which analysts' forecast is closest to the actual average price in 2019. In the event of a tie, the LBMA takes into account the forecast range. This year Rhona tied for first in the gold pricing category with a winning forecast of $1,365 – compared to the actual 2019 average price of $1,392.60.

