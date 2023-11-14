Intlvac Ships Indium Solder Bump Deposition Systems for Quantum Computing

News provided by

Intlvac Thin Film

14 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

HALTON HILLS, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Intlvac Thin Film, a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that has a thirty-year history in the thin film deposition and materials science industry with clients in the aerospace & defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, optics and photonics industries has begun shipping its Indium Bump Deposition Systems to customers in Europe.

Intlvac's Indium Bump Deposition Systems find applications in the quantum computing market. Additional commercial applications of the Indium Solder Bump Deposition System include; Indium bump bonding for fabrication of focal plane arrays, ohmic contacts for III-V and II-VI materials, precision optical coatings by ion beam and magnetron sputtering, optical filters, gratings, anti-reflective and anti-scratch coatings for IR optics, semiconductors, dielectric materials and superconductors. The Intlvac Indium Solder Bump Deposition System is optimized for high throughput production with low maintenance and quick turnaround on parts. From pushing the "go" button to pulling out a finished wafer takes less than 90 minutes making it ideal for high volume markets.

"Intlvac invested heavily in research and development over the last few years and are starting to see the returns on that investment. We continue to see massive growth for our reactive sputtering optical coatings, diamond like carbon (DLC) and our chip delayering systems for the defence industry," explained Dino Deligiannis the President of Intlvac Thin Films.  "For the quantum computing market we have systems commercially available and we ship our Indium Bump Deposition Systems to Europe this month. In addition to the investment in research and development we added people and capacity to build more of our systems," added Mr. Deligiannis. 

Intlvac Thin Film will be attending SEMICON Europe November 14th to 17th, 2023.  To arrange a meeting or for product information please contact [email protected]

About Intlvac Thin Film:

Intlvac Thin Film is a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that supplies Systems for High Vacuum Thin Film Deposition & Ion Beam Etching/Deposition, Thin Film Coatings, and Ion Sources for surface modification. The company has been a driving force in the thin film deposition and materials science industry for the past thirty years. Intlvac Thin Film has customers in the aerospace, defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, hydrogen fuel cells, optics and photonics industries. The corporate headquarters is in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada and the company has a US subsidiary in Fort Collins, Colorado to support clients in the United States. The company also operates two business units; Intlvac Hydrogen and Intlvac Space Simulation. 

SOURCE Intlvac Thin Film

Also from this source

Intlvac Thin Film to Expand its Diamond Like Carbon Operations

HALTON HILLS, ON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Intlvac Thin Film, a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that has a thirty-year history in the...

Andover Technology Improvements include Intlvac Thin Film Deposition System

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Intlvac Thin Film, an advanced manufacturing company with a thirty-year history in the thin film...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Machinery

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.