Intlvac Thin Film Enters Fuel Cell Industry with Vacuum Systems

Halton Hills, ON, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Intlvac Thin Film, a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that has a thirty-year history in the thin film deposition and materials science industry with clients in the aerospace & defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, optics and photonics industries has begun selling vacuum systems into the fuel cell research and manufacturing industries.

"The fuel cell industry is a very exciting industry for Intlvac Thin Film to enter as our technology is ideally suited for the industry. We recognized early that the importance of reducing the cost of producing fuel cells in order to make them economically viable was a massive hurdle that the industry needed to overcome," explained Intlvac Thin Film President Dino Deligiannis.

"Our plasma-enhanced chemical vapour and physical vapor deposition (PECVD and PVD) technology can reduce the amount of expensive and scarce noble metals used in fuel cell construction by up to 90%. With decades of experience focusing on the development and deployment of PEVCD and PVD technology we can deposit very thin layers of noble metals without compromising the fuel cell's performance. This massive reduction in scarce noble metals, specifically Palladium and Platinum, not only drives down the cost but is a sustainable solution for the volume deployment of fuel cell technology in multiple applications," added Mr. Deligiannis.

"The potential of fuel cells has not gone unnoticed by governments and businesses worldwide as fuel cells are versatile and can be used in various applications, including transportation, residential and commercial power generation, and off-grid power supply. Our customers will be addressing these markets and most governments are supporting the development of the industry having unveiled hydrogen strategies or set goals to reduce the cost of hydrogen by 80 percent by 2030," explained Mr. Deligiannis.

Intlvac Thin Film has begun delivering high-quality and customized vacuum systems that help customers advance their research and innovation in the hydrogen fuel cell industry.

Intlvac Thin Film will be exhibiting at the Hydrogen Expo in Houston, Texas on June 28th and 29th and at the Hydrogen Technology Expo in Germany on September 27th and 28th.

About Intlvac Thin Film:

Intlvac Thin Film is a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that supplies Systems for High Vacuum Thin Film Deposition & Ion Beam Etching/Deposition, Thin Film Coatings, and Ion Sources for surface modification. The company has been a driving force in the thin film deposition and materials science industry for the past thirty years. Intlvac Thin Film has customers in the aerospace & defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, optics and photonics industries. The corporate headquarters is in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada and the company has a US subsidiary in Fort Collins, Colorado to support clients in the United States.

For more information about Intlvac Thin Film Inc. please visit https://intlvacthinfilm.ca

