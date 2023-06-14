Intlvac Thin Film Expands Research and Development Capabilities

News provided by

Inltvac Thin film

14 Jun, 2023, 17:00 ET

HALTON HILLS, ON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Intlvac Thin Film, a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that has a thirty-year history in the thin film deposition and materials science industry with clients in the aerospace & defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, optics and photonics industries is expanding its research and development capabilities at its corporate headquarters in Canada.

Intlvac Thin Film is enhancing its research and development capabilities in Canada and has numerous available positions," announced Intlvac Thin Film President Dino Deligiannis.  "Our technology and systems for aerospace & defence and energy markets have been selling well and are creating new opportunities for us. Our team has been working together for decades to advance thin film deposition, ion beam etching deposition, thin film coatings and Ion sources for surface modifications.  We are launching new capabilities and systems at an accelerated pace as we are in a growth phase for the company so we have begun hiring PhDs as Research Engineers to lead and expand our infrared (IR) coating capabilities," explained Mr. Deligiannis.

"Our Research Engineers are responsible for optical and compositional characterization of Zinc sulfide (ZnS), Germanium (Ge), Zinc Selenide (ZnSe), Magnesium fluoride (MgF) and other Infrared (IR) materials with applications and core capability in the 3-5µm and 8-12µm infrared wavelength regions to meet customer needs," outlined Mr. Deligiannis. 

"Our recent research and development efforts and expenditures have resulted in commercial success as our Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) coating capabilities are finding applications and are in demand in the defence industry. Back in May, we were able to showcase our Diamond Like Carbon and specialized thin film coatings and systems at the SPIE Defense and Commercial Sensing show.  Moving forward we are launching our high-quality, customized vacuum systems for the hydrogen fuel cell industry at the end of this month in the USA and in September in Germany," explained Mr. Deligiannis.

Intlvac Thin Film will be exhibiting at the Hydrogen Expo in Houston, Texas on June 28th and 29th and the Hydrogen Technology Expo in Germany on September 27th and 28th.  

About Intlvac Thin Film:

Intlvac Thin Film is a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that supplies Systems for High Vacuum Thin Film Deposition & Ion Beam Etching/Deposition, Thin Film Coatings, and Ion Sources for surface modification.  Intlvac has been a driving force in the thin film deposition and materials science industry for the past thirty years.   The company has customers in the aerospace & defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, optics and photonics industries.  Corporate headquarters is in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada and the company has a US subsidiary in Fort Collins, Colorado to support clients in the United States. 

For more information about Intlvac Inc. please visit https://intlvacthinfilm.ca 

SOURCE Inltvac Thin film

Also from this source

Intlvac Thin Film Enters Fuel Cell Industry with Vacuum Systems

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.