Intlvac Thin Film Solutions for Integrated Circuit Analysis

News provided by

Intlvac Thin Film

16 Jun, 2023, 08:15 ET

HALTON HILLS, ON, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Intlvac Thin Film, a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that has a thirty-year history in the thin film deposition and materials science industry with clients in the aerospace & defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, hydrogen fuel cells, optics and photonics industries is now expanding its global customer base with its Nanoquest product lines that are used to delayer and analyse integrated circuits.

"For years we supplied our Nanoquest product lines for failure analysis where the end application was in semiconductor chip analysis and we experienced year after year growth in that market. Integrated chip analysis has recently changed especially with enhanced scrutiny and security on components and integrated circuits inside telecom/datacom networks becoming of interest for national security reasons we are experiencing significant growth in this market," explained Intlvac Thin Film President Dino Deligiannis.

"Industry has had years of semiconductor chip supply issues as companies transfer chip fabrication back to North America. Our chip delayering and failure analysis technologies are needed as the rise of counterfeits and recycled chips being used in commercial products and military applications has become a potential risk. Governments and businesses have a need to see in detail what is exactly inside and the quality of the semiconductor chips being used. Our Nanoquest product lines and technology for delayering of integrated circuits gives them that ability," added Mr. Deligiannis.

Intlvac Thin Film uses its broad ion beam etching (IBE) technology which advances delayering outcomes, including tight layer planarization, nanometer etch layer precision, universal material removal and removal uniformity across layer. Ion Beam Etching is a dry plasma etch method which utilizes a remote broad ion beam source to remove IC chip material by physical inert gas means and chemical reactive gas means.

For more information about Intlvac Thin Film and its Nanoquest Pico, Nanoquest 1 and Nanoquest 11 product lines please visit www.intlvacthinfilm.ca

About Intlvac Thin Film:

Intlvac Thin Film is a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that supplies Systems for High Vacuum Thin Film Deposition & Ion Beam Etching/Deposition, Thin Film Coatings, and Ion Sources for surface modification. Intlvac has been a driving force in the thin film deposition and materials science industry for the past thirty years. The company has customers in the aerospace & defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, optics and photonics industries. Corporate headquarters is in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada and the company has a US subsidiary in Fort Collins, Colorado to support clients in the United States (www.intlvac.com) . 

For more information about Intlvac Thin Film please visit https://intlvacthinfilm.ca

SOURCE Intlvac Thin Film

