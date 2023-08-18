Into Action Recovery Centers' New Facility in Webster, Texas

News provided by

Into Action Recovery Centers

18 Aug, 2023, 13:40 ET

WEBSTER, Texas, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Into Action Recovery Centers (IARC) announces its latest 37-bed Detox and Residential Treatment Center at 17300 Mercury Drive. Located adjacent to their existing 48-bed facility on El Camino Real, this emphasizes IARC's dedication to Houston's substance use disorders since 2010.

Marking IARC's 3rd expansion in 6 years, Shane Leonard, Co-Founder and CEO of IARC, stated, "This is the next step in building an all-inclusive behavioral healthcare company. Without question, our phenomenal staff and the "Client First Commitment" we have always had, and now with even more resources and capacity, I have no problem saying that there is no other company in the industry that can deliver like we do! And now that we have a high-end experience to offer, that is still the best value in the country, we like where we are and will continue to seek out opportunities to better serve our beloved clients."

The state-of-the-art facility exemplifies IARC's mission to provide optimal care and comfort. Their comprehensive professional services, coupled with being an In-Network provider, ensure access and affordability to extended treatment durations. This results in verifiably proven success for long term sobriety, including accurate diagnosis and effective after-care treatment of co-occurring disorders.

With 85 inpatient beds, a 75-capacity outpatient center, and 40 sober living beds, IARC strengthens its NASA/Clear Lake footprint. Their acquisition of the 950 Gemini Street location will offer Mental Health Services, Medication Management and TMS Therapy beginning in early 2024.

Prissy Leonard, Co-Founder and Director, reflected, "I'm amazed that we are positioned to help as many people as we do today! We are not backed by a giant Wall Street firm as we are a family owned company. It can be nerve-wracking to try and compete with all the new companies with the financial resources they have at their disposal and you can only imagine how risky large scale expansion can be for us. What separates us from them is our amazing staff and the unrelenting support of our alumni, who we love dearly. We get to know each and every client...that is the difference!"

About Into Action Recovery Centers, Inc.: Established in 2010 by the Leonard family, IARC remains devoted to helping individuals fight addiction, mental health disorders and the associated stigmas.

SOURCE Into Action Recovery Centers

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.