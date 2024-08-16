INTO ACT!ON 2024 Hosts Non-Partisan Multi-Day Event Intersecting Art, Culture and Voting in Chicago

Features Visual Artists, Musicians and Activists including Shepard Fairey, Common and Jamila Woods Against Backdrop of the DNC

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artists, community leaders, and activists from across the U.S. will join together for INTO ACT!ON 2024 , a collaborative, non-partisan multi-day event featuring over 200 curated pieces of art designed to empower and inspire people to vote and actively participate in our democracy.

Hosted by TaskForce and Drive Agency at Resolution Studios in the West Loop of Chicago, the six day event (August 17 - August 22) falls against the backdrop of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Along with a visual exhibition of over 200 artworks, a collection of performances, DJ sets, and provocative conversations with notable cultural leaders and activists alike will be center stage. The intention of each touchpoint throughout the event is to engage and leverage the power of art and culture to reach critical voters, with a particular focus on young voters and voters of color, and to address and represent topics that will be showing up on the ballot as well, such as reproductive rights, anti-racism and more.

"Making sure that every eligible voter, regardless of race or age, turns out this year, is paramount to ensuring the U.S. democracy remains strong, that women can access healthcare, that families can afford their lives, that there is meaningful climate action, and more," says Drive Agency Founder and INTO ACT!ON Co-Host Jessy Tolkan. "Meeting potential voters where they are, and using cultural touchstones as a catalyst to important conversations is a tremendous opportunity."

INTO ACT!ON will feature a range of pieces in varying mediums from acclaimed artists such as Shepard Fairey , Favianna Rodriguez , Tim Tate , Michele Pred , Brandan "bmike" Odums , Molly Crabapple and Damon Locks , as well as a 20 foot piece titled "Lady Liberty" derived from the estate of Keith Haring . Appearances, performances and participation in various panel discussions from notable musicians, thought leaders, activists will include Common and Jamila Woods , as well as New York Times bestselling author, George M. Johnson , Chicago-based DJs, The Twilite Tone and Terry Hunter , Palestinian rapper and actor, Tamer Nafar, Tony Award®–winning visionary and comedian, Sarah Jones and more.

"Artists help us manifest our history, our realities, our struggles, as well as our values, our aspirations and our potential," says TaskForce Founder and INTO ACT!ON Co-Host Yosi Sergant. "They help us see beyond the limitations of our current reality and manifest the future we deserve. When the power of creativity is infused within civic engagement, and when we show up to vote, we get to shape our collective destiny. When artists, activists and organizers work together… we can achieve the lasting change we seek."

INTO ACT!ON 2024 is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with an RSVP , which is currently open and will also be available on-site. Additional programming is being added daily, so follow INTO ACT!ON's Instagram account for up-to-minute programming additions and changes, and check the calendar online as well. Programming ranges from Storytime Spin & Groove Family Disco with Brown Books + Paintbrushes with DJ AMPM and RAPBRARY: The Most Dangerous Library on Earth Featuring Roy Kinsey to No One Asked You Special Event Screening with Lizz Winstead (Co-Creator of The Daily Show) & Director Ruth Leitman and Comedian Feud: A Night of Laughter, Community, and Change.

INTO ACT!ON 2024 is part of a larger voter registration campaign leveraging arts and culture to engage voters in seven U.S. cities, including Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Phoenix. Art featured at INTO ACT!ON 2024 has been curated from artists in these cities.

About Drive Agency

Drive Agency is at the crossroads of the world's most dynamic and urgent issues, working with movements, activists, non-profits, and corporate leaders alike to find a way to leave a positive impact on the world. We are a collective innovative storytellers, thoughtful program designers, engaged community builders, mis- and disinformation experts and dynamic campaign leaders. With the guidance of founder and CEO Jessy Tolkan, Drive helps drive agency in everyday people, communities, organizations, CEOs, and global companies. Current and past clients include: IKEA, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Fossil Fuel Proliferation Treaty, and more.

About TaskForce

TaskForce is an independent agency that builds capacity and community for the most influential nonprofits, brands and people who are taking on some of the most pressing challenges facing our state, our nation and our world. TaskForce was founded in 2010 following the completion of the Obama "Hope Poster" Campaign, which was commissioned and made viral by founder Yosi Sergant. Since then, TaskForce has become a premier cultural strategy agency and its work has resulted in some of the most highly acclaimed and influential public influence campaigns on behalf of clients, including the United Nations Foundation, the White House, The League of Conservation Voters, The MacArthur Foundation, Viacom/MTV, The County of Los Angeles, Amnesty International and beyond.

About INTO ACT!ON 2024

Join hundreds of artists, community leaders, and activists from across the United States coming together for INTO ACT!ON 2024 - a large-scale, pop-up, non-partisan multi-day event of arts, culture, and voting power, taking place against the backdrop of the Democratic National Convention in the heart of Chicago just blocks from the United Center from August 17th - August 22nd. INTO ACT!ON 2024 celebrates achievements, organizes to defend democracy, speaks truth to power, and manifests a beautiful future where everyone has access to what they need to thrive. The INTO ACT!ON 2024 exhibition and programming space is designed to welcome all with fully accessible facilities and gender-neutral restrooms. While ASL interpreters will not be onsite for the entirety of the exhibition, INTO ACT!ON is happy to accommodate scheduled ASL tours. Please email [email protected] to schedule an appointment.

