INTO Launches Global LGBTQ+ Digital Content Studio to Further Amplify Queer Content

The studio, a first-of-its-kind for strictly queer media companies, opens a new door for global LGBTQ+ video content - much of which is censored on sites like YouTube and Facebook - in that LGBTQ+ content teams will now operate on both sides of the lens.

Content producers will be able to produce and distribute top-notch short and long-form digital content for the LGBTQ+ global community through the studio.

"The launch of the content studio is significant on so many levels, and I couldn't be prouder that we are headed down this path and moving forward with this exciting endeavor that will give the LGBTQ+ community the queer content they have been asking for," said Stafford. "As we evolve our forward-facing media brand that is INTO, we are excited about changing the scope of queer-centered branded content and making a difference in how our community's stories are created and distributed. This studio gives LGBTQ+ content the visibility it deserves without the unnecessary censorship and demotion."

Over the past 10 months, INTO has released several poignant and award-winning queer-themed videos, short films and docu-series, such as the Shorty Award winning series "What the Flip" and the viral sensation "Old Gays Try New Gay Slang." Additionally, INTO rolled out their first docu-series "Welcome to CAMPer VAN" at 2017's NewFest, New York's LGBTQ film and arts media festival.

INTO will also be a part of HBO's The Studio, a seven-week pop-up community space in Provincetown, Mass., that will host classes, workshops, screenings, parties and talent appearances from HBO shows like Westworld and Big Little Lies. INTO will host two conversations in early August at The Studio and will join the likes of The Tenth and Hello Mr. as LGBTQ+ partners of this prominent community event.

Seeing the high demand for original LGBTQ+ content, INTO determined the best way to create compelling, authentic queer content, at scale, for today and tomorrow's LGBTQ+ community is to build a world-class studio in the center of the entertainment capital of the world.

Stafford Named Chief Content Officer

As such, Grindr has promoted INTO Editor-in-Chief Zach Stafford to chief content officer to oversee the development and implementation of digital content for both INTO and its brand partners. Stafford will still have an active role overseeing news content for INTO while also growing its readership base.

Stafford was part of the team that launched INTO in the summer of 2017, helping place the first-ever billboard in Times Square for an LGBTQ+ media outlet.

INTO Hires Artist, Entertainer and Well Known BuzzFeed Video Lead Rocco Kayiatos as New Visual Editor

Stafford today also announced that Original Plumbing Co-Creator and head of BuzzFeed's video education department Rocco Kayiatos has been named INTO's new visual editor. Rocco has been instrumental in educating today's youth about trans identities and joined BuzzFeed to grow its queer video content. While at BuzzFeed, Rocco hired and trained more than 200 content creators and helped launch successful education programs and content verticals.

Rocco will work with Stafford to create and implement authentic, powerful and relevant digital content for INTO and its content studio partners. National brands and media agencies will now benefit from the comprehensive and poignant insights from a team of LGBTQ professionals both before and after production.

ABOUT INTO

Launched in August 2017, INTO is a new digital lifestyle magazine for the global millennial LGBTQ+ community providing a unique, authentic collection of digital content by LGBTQ+ millennials, for LGBTQ+ allies. The digital publication aims to be a window into the modern world by sharing stories and moments that expand perspectives, ignite meaningful conversations, and foster greater connections between who we are and who we aspire to be. The digital publication is part of the Grindr media company, which includes Grindr, the largest global gay social media app, Gaymojis, Slumbr and Grindr for Equality. The digital publication is available at www.INTOmore.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT Grindr

With over 3.3 million daily active users in every country in the world, Grindr is the largest LGBTQ mobile social network. Since its launch in 2009, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of users' daily lives globally. The company continues to expand their ecosystem to enable all users to connect to the world around them. Through INTO, a digital content channel for and by the LGBTQ+ community, various events, and experiential opportunities, Grindr is helping users engage across the spectrum.

Headquartered in West Hollywood, Calif., Grindr is powered by a team of over 100 employees. A Certified Transgender-Inclusive Business, Grindr encompasses a diverse and passionate family of makers, innovators, leaders, and most importantly, doers. Grindr employees are fueled by an endless curiosity, an ability to embrace change, a respectful and collaborative work environment, and a knack for crossing every finish line. Grindr is proud to have been recognized by Fast Company as one of the ten "Most Innovative Social Media Companies in 2016" and by Forbes as a "model for corporate social responsibility." Grindr is available on the App Store and Google Play.

