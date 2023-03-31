Intoleran Backs Up Its Products With Professional Support

The Dutch Digestive Enzyme Brand Keeps Trained Dieticians on Staff to Help Each Customer Find the Precise Digestive Support They Need

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food intolerances may be less dangerous than food allergies. Nevertheless, the team at Intoleran is well aware that they are more common and painful than many think and should be treated with precision and care.

It's estimated that a fifth of the world's population lives with a food intolerance. And that doesn't even take into consideration additional digestive struggles, such as IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) and IBD (inflammatory bowel disease). These inabilities to properly digest food lead to many distressing symptoms , such as nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, gas, bloating, heartburn, and even headaches and migraines (yet another sign that the gut and the brain are closely connected). The end result is a lower quality of life and, in extreme cases, the possibility of further, potentially life-threatening health complications.

"We understand that food intolerances are a serious health condition," explains Harmen Treep, owner of the Dutch digestive enzyme brand Intoleran, "Many are waking up to the fact that digestive enzymes can help the body digest its food properly, but too many people casually treat enzymes as a 'magic bullet' for their digestive pain."

Treep goes on to explain that many complexities accompany food intolerances. For instance, they can be caused by a wide variety of different foods. They also typically stem from an inability of the body to create different digestive enzymes to break down those troublesome edibles.

The number of potential causes for a food intolerance has led Intoleran to create a range of high-quality enzyme supplements to address each concern — but the company hasn't stopped there. "We also provide full client and professional support with our own in-house dietician team," adds Treep, "Their knowledge about food intolerances, FODMAPS , and how they connect to our products enables them to both educate food professionals and help individual clients who want to use our products to relieve their digestive concerns."

Intoleran's professional health support staff is available via chat, email, and telephone. This ensures that anyone can reach out at any time, no matter where they're hailing from, to make sure that they're getting the right products to address their needs. "Intolerances are a serious issue," Treep concludes, "Finding a solution shouldn't be a casual activity. That's why we provide the professional support necessary to make sure everyone is satisfied with the results every time they sit down to eat."

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

