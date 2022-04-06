Intoleran Brings Relief to Those Exhausted By Strict Dietary Guidelines

The Dutch Health Company Creates Targeted Enzyme Supplements That Give People a Digestive Break and Provide Peace of Mind

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living with poor digestion can be a struggle. The team at Intoleran knows how much digestive pain caused by things like food intolerances and IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) can impact a person's quality of life. That's why they've spent years collaborating to create a line of enzyme supplements that can restore a sense of peace and joy to a person's eating activities.

While they aren't as dangerous as a food allergy, quiet conditions like food intolerances and IBS can sap an individual's enjoyment every time they eat something they shouldn't. This can happen in multiple ways. For instance, if someone has a lactose intolerance, they may have to endure hours of bloating and gas every time they drink a milkshake or even eat something with milk as one of the ingredients.

Of course, they can opt to tailor their diet to avoid these foods, but that leads to another problem. Following strict dietary guidelines isn't just challenging and expensive. It can also be emotionally exhausting.

Intoleran offers relief for those worn out by the relentless need to follow a certain diet. The company has created an expansive line of enzyme supplements that help boost the body's natural ability to digest certain foods. From lactose to sucrose, fructans to galactans, whatever an individual's particular food sensitivities might be, Intoleran has a solution. Not only that, but the company has packaged its enzymes in tablet, capsule, and droplet form to make ingestion as easy as possible.

These supplements are generally meant to be taken shortly before eating food. When this is done, the enzyme support is present in the small intestines and can help break down troublesome foods as they're eaten (and enjoyed.)

"People can avoid their digestive issues when using Intoleran supplements," explains Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, adding that the other important benefit of Intoleran's products is that "it takes away the hassle, stress, and complexity of the constant need for following strict diet guidelines and checking your intake. We provide peace of mind for our clients. And the 'wow' effect and the direct and instant digestive pain release they experience is really big and amazing for those who are severely affected by their issues."

Many people live with food intolerances and their accompanying dietary restrictions on a regular basis. Intoleran's supplements are offering a way for people to take a break from their strict lifestyles and simply enjoy food again.

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoiding many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Anderson Spaur

(954) 613-7822

[email protected]

SOURCE Intoleran