Intoleran Creates a Complaint-Free Eating Experience

Food Should Be Nourishing, Fun, and Even Exciting at Times. Intoleran Makes That Possible.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is becoming increasingly aware of food intolerances. While less severe than a food allergy, an intolerance or sensitivity to food can lead to bloating, gas, nausea, and many other uncomfortable side effects.

Intoleran's line of supplements prevents the side effects (and accompanying stress) that come from eating troublesome foods. The concept is simple. A food intolerance is just an inability of the digestive system to break down food. This is due to the fact that an individual cannot produce enough of a certain enzyme to properly digest what they eat.

Intoleran's supplements are filled with premium quality digestive enzymes that give a person a dose of digestive help right before they eat a food they are intolerant to. The enzymes help break down the food before they pass harmlessly through the rest of the digestive tract.

All of intoleran's enzyme products are additive-free and use a minimal number of ingredients. 95% of those ingredients are sourced from Europe, as well, and the supplements are manufactured right in the company's own production facility in Donkerbroek in the Netherlands.

"The use of our products is geared towards preventing complaints when it comes to a food intolerance," explains company owner Harmen Treep, " If you use our products in the right way — that is, identifying the right enzyme for your intolerance and taking it just before you eat — you can avoid the pains you experienced from eating those troublesome foods before."

Treep goes on to emphasize the dual benefit that intoleran provides. "The products are extremely convenient to use and remove the pain that can come with a food intolerance. On top of that, our products take away the hassle, stress, and complexity of the constant need for following strict diet guidelines and checking your intake. This can be invaluable, particularly in social situations and when you're out of the house."

From addressing discomfort to reinvigorating social experiences, intoleran is transforming lives for the better. Its recent arrival in the United States also means it is officially available for the millions of Americans struggling to manage a food intolerance on a daily basis.

About intoleran:

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

