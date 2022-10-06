Intoleran Differentiates Gluten and Fructan Intolerances

Gluten Is a Common Intolerance, But Often It's Fructans That Are to Blame

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone wants to say that they have a gluten intolerance. However, the dietary professionals at Intoleran have a solid argument that, more often than not, an intolerance to fructans is what is causing symptoms. It's the similarities in foods that contain gluten and fructans that makes the diagnosis difficult.

Gluten is a protein that is found in various cereals, including wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. Fructans are long-chain carbohydrates called fructo-oligosaccharides which contain 3 to 9 molecules including a fructose molecule. Fructans exist in a larger variety of different foods compared to gluten. However, the list includes wheat, which is where a lot of the confusion takes place.

"There's often a bit of confusion between gluten and fructans," explains Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "Often eating grain products leads to an upset stomach or other digestional discomforts. This is blamed on gluten, and if someone has celiac disease (meaning they're gluten intolerant), this is likely the culprit. However, if their celiac test is negative, it's likely that fructans are to blame."

Treep goes on to explain that a gluten intolerance is an immune system response with potentially serious side effects. Anyone with celiac disease should take a reaction seriously. However, if celiac disease is ruled out of the question, they are likely managing a fructan intolerance, which is much less serious. "An intolerance is just an inability to properly break down food," says Treep, "all you need is a little help. You can do this by avoiding those foods or taking the right dietary supplement."

The Intoleran team has helped with the latter through the formulation of its fibractase forte dietary enzyme. The supplement contains the Alpha Galactosidase digestive enzyme, which can help the body break down complex carbohydrates like fructans and its sister carb galactans. Treep and his team at Intoleran are working to shed light on this misdiagnosis, as it leaves many individuals suffering from bloating, reflux, and other intolerance symptoms when the solution is as simple as taking a harmless digestive enzyme supplement right before consuming a troublesome food. "Our goal is to help people enjoy their food again," says Treep, "Properly diagnosing a fructan intolerance is the first step in that process for many who incorrectly think they're dealing with a gluten intolerance. If you aren't sure, check with a medical professional to see if you're addressing the root of the issue and, ultimately, restoring a higher quality of life to your eating adventures."

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

