Intoleran Helps Diagnose Late-Life Food Intolerances

The Dutch Health Brand's Clean, Comprehensive Enzyme Supplements Are Ideal for Unveiling Troublesome Digestional Shortcomings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food intolerances are not just common. They can also appear at any point in life. Often an intolerance is due to genetics, leading to an early and obvious diagnosis. However, the team of dietitians and nutritionists at New Life Nutrition highlights several reasons an individual can develop a food intolerance later in life. This could come from the introduction of a new medication, a highly stressful period or event, or a dramatic shift in diet.

When this is the case, it's important to identify that a digestive issue has developed where there previously was no concern. Intoleran has developed the perfect diagnosis tool for this process in the form of its popular Quatrase Forte digestive enzyme supplement .

Intoleran is a health brand located out of the Netherlands. The company uses a team of highly trained dieticians and specialists to create digestive enzymes that aid in the digestion of a variety of different troublesome foods. This includes lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, starch, sucrose, and even histamine. While most Intoleran products target specific intolerances, Quatrase Forte contains several digestive enzymes in a single supplement. When consumed with food, the product provides a large range of safe and effective digestive support.

"Quatrase Forte is ideal for someone struggling with an unknown intolerance," says company owner Harmen Treep, "If you have an undiagnosed digestive intolerance, Quatrase Forte should help by providing general relief from your symptoms. From there, you can start to narrow down what troublesome food is specifically causing you discomfort." From Quatrase Forte's comprehensive nature to the rest of its targeted digestional support products , Intoleran is a fast, easy, and effective way to watch out for the potential of developing a food intolerance as individuals age and go through the trials and tribulations of life.

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

