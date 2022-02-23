Intoleran Helps Identify Unknown Digestive Issues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digestive issues are extremely common. Some of these conditions revolve around serious concerns, such as an allergy. However, often digestion symptoms are the result of something less intense, like a food intolerance. While this may not be as dangerous, the team at Intoleran is well aware of how uncomfortable it can be to live with an intolerance impacting one's lifestyle — and by extension, their quality of life.

"Our mission is to help everyone enjoy their food again in a simple and effective way," explains company owner Harmen Treep, "Our digestive supplements are filled with enzymes that cannot only ease the digestive process. They can also help someone discover what specific intolerances they have."

Treep is referencing the ability for customers to use Intoleran's products to potentially reduce GI symptoms and, by extension, identify what particular food intolerances they are suffering from. For example, consider an individual who is suffering from digestive issues and is in the research phase of discovering the root cause of their suffering. Intoleran's Quatrase Forte enzyme supplement can streamline this process. The product includes four different digestive enzymes:

Lactase;

Xylose Isomerase;

Alpha Galactosidase;

Invertase.

Together, this quartet of ingredients — provided without any additives — can provide digestive support that helps to break down hard-to-digest foods, like milk or sweeteners. By taking the supplement with food, an individual can see if it ameliorates their symptoms. If that's the case, then they know that they are dealing with a food intolerance and can begin to adjust their diet to discover which foods they are sensitive to.

Intoleran's primary goal is to help people enjoy their food in a simple and effective way. Their supplements already accomplish this by allowing individuals to avoid the painful consequences of a digestive intolerance. However, the supplement's additional ability to aid in identifying a food intolerance in the first place is also important, as this is often the first step toward a pain-free and happy life.

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health and wellness brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. The quality and effectiveness of the supplements are key. Therefore, Intoleran uses only ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoiding many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. Learn more at intoleran.com .

