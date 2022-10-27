Intoleran Helps Vegans Manage Food Intolerances

The Dutch Health Brand's Clean Manufacturing and Wide Range of Digestive Enzymes Are a Vegan's Best Friend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team of dieticians and specialists at Intoleran know that the vegan lifestyle can be both a blessing and a curse when it comes to digestion. On the one hand, eating vegan can be an ideal solution for those suffering from certain food intolerances. For instance, lactose malabsorption and intolerance are some of the most common digestive shortcomings in the world. A vegan diet immediately strips all lactose-containing foods from a person's diet, naturally improving their digestion in the process.

On the other hand, there are several potential intolerant shortcomings that can come with adopting a vegan lifestyle. One example is the fact that a dramatic shift in diet can trigger the development of new intolerances even later in life. In addition, overconsumption of a particular food can lead to food intolerance — something that is common when choosing from the limited vegan menu. Finally, there's the simple fact that many of the primary foods in a vegan diet, such as fruits and vegetables, contain fructose, sucrose, starch, and other common intolerant candidates.

Fortunately, vegans who find themselves struggling with a food intolerance due to their dietary lifestyle can find relief through Intoleran's wide selection of clean, effective digestive enzymes. "If you suffer from an intolerance, you need to adjust your diet first," says Intoleran owner Harmet Treep, "If your diet is the reason you have an intolerance, though, you need to look for additional support. Our digestive enzymes can help the body break down troublesome foods, enabling vegans to eat a healthy and enjoyable diet without suffering from intolerance-related symptoms after the fact."

The majority of Intoleran's products are vegan-friendly. They are made following strict Dutch manufacturing standards and contain a minimal number of ingredients. No unnecessary additives are included. This means every Intoleran product (with a couple of exceptions ) is simple, clean, and effective, making it a powerful tool for those striving to maintain a vegan lifestyle.

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

