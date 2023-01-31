Intoleran is Helping Those With Digestive Concerns Eat on the Go

For Those With IBS or a Food Intolerance, It's Never Easy to Eat Out of the House. Intoleran Makes It Possible to Enjoy Food on the Go Again.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoleran is a Dutch health brand that has created a wide range of high-quality digestive enzyme supplements. These have proven to be a simple, safe, and effective way for those struggling with food intolerances and IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) to guard against uncomfortable digestive symptoms — especially when eating food away from home.

Food intolerances are a fundamental inability of the body to digest its food. When food is normally consumed in a healthy, fully-functioning digestive system, the body creates proteins called digestive enzymes , which break down the edible contents moving through the stomach and intestines. The kind of enzyme used by the digestive system depends on the food that is present.

For instance, the lactose in milk requires the lactase enzyme. The carbohydrates starch and sucrose are broken down with the enzymes Glucoamylase and Invertase. When an enzyme isn't organically created in enough quantity by the body, it can take longer to digest food as it sits and ferments in the intestines. This leads to bloating, gas, diarrhea, and other unpleasant symptoms.

"A common solution to a food intolerance is to tailor a person's diet to avoid troublesome foods," says Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "But that becomes exponentially more difficult when someone leaves their home. Often it's impossible to discover the ingredients in a meal when you're traveling, whether you're at a restaurant or a friend's house. When that happens, you either have to risk dealing with symptoms or not eat — it's a "pick your poison" kind of scenario. That's where Intoleran can help."

Treep goes on to explain that when someone is traveling and they have to eat a meal with an uncertain ingredient list, they can use Intoeran's food enzyme supplements to manage the risk. Most of the brand's supplements can be taken right before a meal. That way, if any intolerant items are consumed, there will be an extra dose of enzymes present to help break them down.

On top of that, if there are any enzymes that the body doesn't need (i.e., there aren't any troublesome foods present that they need to break down), it will merely expel the excess enzymes along with other digestive waste. Intoleran even has a multi-enzyme formula called Quatrase Forte that addresses several potential enzyme disparities at once and can also be a lifesaver for those with a less clear IBS diagnosis.

"It's always wise to tailor your diet to avoid troublesome foods as much as possible," says Treep, "Nevertheless, Intoleran's enzymes are a perfect additional digestive tool that can help individuals relax and enjoy themselves, even when they eat away from home."

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

