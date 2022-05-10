Intoleran Provides Long-Term Dietary Support

The Brand's Innovative Enzyme Supplements Address Short-Term Concerns and Can Be Used for the Long Run

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of millions of Americans suffer from one form of digestive issues or another. If the concern is related to IBS or a food intolerance, it can leave individuals with little recourse except to muscle through the pain and discomfort. Intoleran has created a line of enzyme supplements that finally bring a level of fast-acting, long-lasting relief for those suffering from poor digestion.

According to the GI Alliance, 20 million Americans suffered from chronic digestive diseases in 2021, and the number was rising. This doesn't just mean the occasional bout of discomfort or acid reflux. The organization reported that digestive diseases necessitated 25% of all surgical operations and were a key factor behind many disability cases in the workforce.

There are many digestive concerns that are very serious, such as Crohn's Disease and Celiac Disease, and these require intensive medical attention. At the same time, there are also many conditions that are less serious, like GERDs and IBS, that still tend to significantly impact one's quality of life. Many of these revolve around the inability to break down and digest food — a problem that the Netherlands-based health brand Intoleran excels at addressing.

Intoleran has spent years researching and developing a line of enzyme supplements specifically designed to aid in digestion. Some of these, like Lactase and Fibractase , target specific food groups, such as lactose and galactans, respectively. Others take a comprehensive approach, such as Quatrase Forte , which addresses several intolerances at once and is ideal for hard-to-diagnose conditions, like IBS.

Specifics aside, all of Intoleran's products fill the digestive tract with a temporary spike in enzymes. These head to the intestines, where they help to break down tough-to-digest foods before harmlessly passing out of the body with the "leftovers."

The ease of use, safety of the product, and high level of utility make Intoleran's supplements a powerful tool to have on hand, not just for each meal, but over the long term. "All of the products are safe to use, even in the long run," explained company owner Harmen Treep, "The digestive enzymes do their thing in the small intestine and then leave the body naturally. This means there are no harmful side effects, and as long as you stick to the maximum daily dosage of each product, you can use them indefinitely."

The ability to have an effective dietary tool on hand when eating is a rare opportunity for many who chronically struggle with digestive issues. Intoleran's recent expansion into the U.S. bodes well for the millions of Americans looking to restore a sense of joy to their culinary activities once again.

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoiding many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

