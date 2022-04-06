Intoleran Provides Professional Dietary Relief

From Innovative Supplements to Professional Support from Dieticians, the Dutch Health Brand Is Helping Individuals Enjoy Food Again

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoleran is a health brand that was founded on the desire to help people enjoy food — and by extension, life — again. The Intoleran team is intimately aware of how difficult life can be when living with a dietary condition. If someone has to avoid certain foods and suffers from digestive pain on a regular basis, it can significantly impact their quality of life. That's why, at Intoleran, the goal isn't just to create supplements. The company also maintains a professional in-house staff that can help individuals discover just what help they need for their particular health journey.

One of the biggest issues with digestive concerns is the wide variety of potential causes. Just a few common digestive issues include:

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (or GERD)

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (or IBS)

Food intolerances and sensitivities

Crohn's disease

Digestive problems after surgery

With so many possibilities, it's important for people to carefully consider what they're dealing with as they seek relief for their symptoms. Intoleran has taken great efforts to help address both dietary symptoms and the diagnosis process through its unique business model.

For the former, the company has a vast selection of enzyme supplements available. These are targeted toward different food intolerances, such as their lactose intolerant Lactase line , as well as more comprehensive options, like the brand's popular Quatrase Forte .) The fact that these are enzymes means they can be taken without fear of side effects, as unused enzymes will simply be passed by the body.

Along with its innovative supplement tools, Intoleran also keeps a full complement of in-house dieticians on staff. "We provide full client and professional support with our own in-house dietician team," says company owner Harmen Treep, "Their knowledge about Intolerances, FODMAPS , and our products allows them to educate food professionals and help individual clients via chat, mail, and telephone." Intoleran is careful to point out that this professional help is always meant to work in concert with (rather than replace) the counsel of an individual's own healthcare provider.

Between an effective product and stellar support, Intoleran has created a solution that can offer genuine help to those dealing with a variety of different digestive concerns. From intolerances to IBS and much more, Intoleran offers a way for individuals to enjoy their food again without paying a symptomatic price after the fact.

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoiding many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

