Intoo USA Launches to Bring Career Development and Outplacement Services That Help Organizations Manage Workforce Change

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoo USA , the career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group , has launched to help organizations bring a compassionate response to layoffs and optimize their workforce. Intoo USA connects candidates one-on-one with professional career coaches that are available seven days a week to deliver unlimited support and guidance in areas including resume building and LinkedIn profile writing, personal branding, networking strategies, interview techniques, and more. Intoo's award-winning outplacement solution delivers better results as employees depart an organization, with candidates landing jobs nearly two and a half times faster than the U.S. national average time it takes to find employment. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Intoo helped candidates start new careers with leading companies including Amazon, Google, Goldman Sachs, Facebook, Lockheed Martin, Salesforce, and Walmart.

"If nothing else, 2020 has taught us to embrace uncertainty. The best thing a company can do for its employees is to offer outplacement services that provide peace of mind and practical, individualized coaching to help those impacted find employment faster in the midst of this uncertainty, " said Yair Riemer, CEO of Intoo USA. "With Gi Group in our corner, Intoo USA is committed to supporting our clients through workforce transformation with innovative technology for meaningful career development, career transition, and on-the-go career coaching to help today's job seekers navigate an ever-evolving job market."

In addition to its outplacement services, Intoo offers career mobility services to help employers keep current employees—entry-level through executives—engaged, and help them grow their careers. These services also reduce unwanted attrition in the organization by encouraging movement from one team or business unit to another, and exploration of different functions within the organization. The platform is customizable, providing a seamless employee experience with an organization's employer brand.

"With approximately 200,000 employees in our UC system, it's critical that we partner with people-focused organizations that are able to meet our diverse needs as we support employees at all levels across 10 campuses, five medical centers, and national labs," said Donna Salvo, executive director, systemwide talent management at University of California (UCOP), an Intoo USA customer. "The Intoo USA team is doing just that—supporting our staff with career mobility and career transition initiatives, and working with us to customize career development resources that meet the UC system's employee engagement goals."

On July 8, 2020, CareerArc , a global leader in social recruiting, announced the acquisition of the outplacement arm of its business by Gi Group, Italy's largest multibillion-dollar, multinational human resources (HR) services company. CareerArc Outplacement was rebranded as Intoo USA and joined Gi Group's portfolio of operations in more than 57 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Intoo is also a member and technology provider for Career Star Group , a leader in the local provision of change management, outplacement, and career transition services, with locations across 102 countries around the globe. Intoo's launch in the U.S. represents Gi Group's focused international acquisition and expansion strategy, positioning Intoo to further support market recovery by offering complimentary human resources solutions in the coming year.

About Intoo USA

Intoo USA is the career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with 20+ years of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. Intoo's focus on personalized coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to protect their employer brand throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible candidate experience, career mobility, and outplacement solutions. Intoo's award-winning outplacement solution delivers better results as employees depart an organization, with candidates landing nearly 2.5 times faster than the U.S. national average time it takes to find employment.

About Gi Group

Gi Group is Italy's largest multinational staffing company and is one of the world's largest providers of services dedicated to developing the labor market. The Group has supported over 20,000 companies and operates in the following sectors: temporary and permanent staffing, search and selection, executive search, training, employment support, HR administration, outsourcing, and HR consultancy. Its international expansion began in 2007, and by the end of 2010, Gi Group became a part of the WEC - World Employment Confederation - the international confederation of employment agencies and was deemed a Global Corporate Member. Gi Group now operates in over 57 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

