Intouch Group Continues Expansion With Two New West Coast Offices

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intouch Group, a full-service agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry, announced it is further expanding its U.S. footprint with the opening of two new offices in California. The locations include Intouch Solutions in San Francisco and Intouch Proto in San Diego.

Intouch Solutions San Francisco, located at 611 Gateway in South San Francisco, will be headed up by Kyla Smith, Vice President Client Services. Intouch Proto San Diego, led by Alyssa Sargent, SVP Client Development, is located at 8910 University Center Lane.

"Opening brick-and-mortar offices in Northern and Southern California means we'll be closer to clients, something that has always been important to Intouch," said Faruk Capan, CEO of Intouch Group. "If the success of Intouch Boston – not to mention our overall network growth – is any indication, these two new offices will thrive." Intouch announced its Boston presence in March 2019, which doubled in size in seven months.

"With so many large and emerging biotechnology companies, the West Coast represents an exciting opportunity for expansion for us," said Angela Tenuta, EVP Client Services. "Our start-up atmosphere and client-focused values help us attract the right people, so both locations are launching with a strong blend of experienced talent: those who relocate – who are instilling the Intouch culture – and locals who know the landscape."

The new offices represent Intouch's fifth and sixth U.S. locations and its seventh and eighth globally, including Kansas City, Chicago, New York, Boston, London and Mumbai. Intouch Group grew its revenue 27% in 2018 and forecasts 29% growth in 2019.

About Intouch Group

Intouch Group is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics globally through six affiliates in eight offices, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch International, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D and Intouch Analytics. Collectively, Intouch Group employs nearly 1,000 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group operates with the belief that there is no challenge too big to cure. Contact Intouch Group info@intouchg.com or visit them on the Web at intouchg.com.

