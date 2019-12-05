Intouch Group Named an MM&M Best Place to Work

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intouch Group, a full-service agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry, has been named a Best Place to Work by Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M) magazine. The accolade, based on employee input and a panel of MM&M judges, recognizes healthcare marketing organizations that "stand out from the crowd" in employee satisfaction. This is the fifth time Intouch has been recognized as a best place to work at both the local and national level.

Noted for its "top scores in workplace considerations and diversity and inclusion," Intouch was also praised for "one of the most highly rated management teams," according to the MM&M announcement. The publication also pointed out Intouch's "far superior" internal training and education program, as well as modernized benefits such as its student loan paydown program.

"We live to learn – it's one of our core values – so I'm pleased to see our focus on professional development recognized," said Intouch founder and CEO Faruk Capan. "Our culture is the best because our people are the best. We wouldn't be where we are without our 1,000 employees, and I'm grateful for them every day."

MM&M is a nationally recognized monthly business publication serving healthcare marketers. Intouch Group was named a best place to work in the listing's Large Agency category. Earlier this year, Intouch was recognized as the first-ever Diversity and Inclusion Champion by industry publication Med Ad News for its work to bring diverse voices and perspectives to the forefront of its culture.

View more details about Intouch's win and the complete MM&M Best Places to Work list at https://www.mmm-online.com/best-places-to-work/best-places-to-work-2019/#large

About Intouch Group

Intouch Group is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics globally through six affiliates in eight offices, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch International, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D and Intouch Analytics. Collectively, Intouch Group employs nearly 1,000 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group operates with the belief that there is no challenge too big to cure. Contact Intouch Group info@intouchg.com or visit them on the Web at intouchg.com.

SOURCE Intouch Group

Related Links

https://www.intouchg.com/

