InTouch Health Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire REACH Health, Further Solidifying Leading Position as Telehealth Partner of Choice for Hospitals and Health Systems

"REACH Health is a complementary addition to the InTouch Health family with its strong history of delivering high-quality telemedicine solutions," said Joseph M. DeVivo, InTouch Health CEO. "The telehealth industry is fragmented and health systems demand a single telehealth platform that can overcome interoperability challenges, ensure data management continuity, and scale from a single physician office to a multi-hospital enterprise. With InTouch Health, healthcare providers have access to the complete telehealth package for any use case and in any care location. REACH Health fits nicely with InTouch Health's recent open-platform, device-agnostic strategy."

REACH Health customers will benefit from the combined strengths of the two organizations with enhanced support, reliability, security, and compliance. Additionally, InTouch Health has a broader offering with virtual care solutions not only in emergent care, but also in post-acute, ambulatory, and direct-to-consumer on-demand care. The merging of these two companies will allow REACH Health customers to pursue their plans to expand their telehealth services leveraging a fully integrated virtual care platform.

"We are proud of REACH Health's award-winning telemedicine platform, solutions, and the progress we have made to overcome traditional time, distance, and resource obstacles associated with care delivery," said Steve McGraw, REACH Health CEO. "Based on customer and the health industry's needs, this acquisition is a natural evolution for our company as we combine our strengths and capabilities, offering our customers the best and most comprehensive telehealth enterprise solutions available."

"The Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University is proud to be a pioneer in telemedicine," said Dr. David Hess, Dean of the Medical College of Georgia and Chairman of the Board of Directors of REACH Health. "We developed the telehealth system to enable MCG stroke specialists to work directly with hospitals and healthcare providers to provide timely stroke care to patients in more rural areas of our state. This system was commercialized when REACH Health was founded and in the past dozen years, has helped providers in states including Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Mississippi, and South Carolina provide life-saving treatment for some 50,000 patients. We are pleased to see the growth of REACH Health accelerate as it joins forces with InTouch Health, another telemedicine industry pioneer."

About InTouch Health

InTouch Health, the 2018 KLAS Category Leader for Virtual Care Platforms, delivers its HITRUST CSF Certified telehealth services to health systems with a full range of solutions to efficiently deliver virtual care for any use case, in any care environment. InTouch Health provides the most reliable, dedicated cloud-based network and virtual care solutions that ensure connectivity for health systems, providers, and patients at all times. Today, InTouch Health supports more than 2,135 care locations around the world – including many of the top 20 health systems – as they deploy telehealth programs across their enterprises. InTouch Health has surpassed 1.84 million network sessions, which includes 940,000 telehealth virtual care sessions over the InTouch Telehealth Network. To learn more, please visit: www.intouchhealth.com.

About REACH Health

REACH Health provides enterprise telemedicine systems for multiple specialties and settings of care, all supported on a common software platform. The REACH 5.0 platform is recognized for fostering collaboration between bedside clinicians and remote specialists through shared clinical workflows. The system is highly configurable, enabling physicians to tailor each consultation based on personal preferences and specialty-specific exams, clinical scales and patient data.

