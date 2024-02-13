INTOUCHCX ACQUIRES MEXICO-BASED CONTACT CENTER BELIVEO

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - IntouchCX has announced today the acquisition of Beliveo, a leading nearshore contact center and business processing outsourcer (BPO) in Mexico.

IntouchCX and Beliveo are leaders in the customer care industry, focused on pairing the highest customer experience with best-in-class technology. This partnership is designed to support the growing need for globally diverse customer service solutions while leveraging a people-driven culture, and operational best practices from both companies. It also demonstrates both companies desire to drive greater depth of expertise and knowledge in the customer experience industry.

IntouchCX continues to expand its global presence with over 25,000 employees across 12 countries. Most significantly, Beliveo will signal IntouchCX's entry into Mexico with a state-of-the-art facility located in Guadalajara, strong executive leadership, and continued partnerships with media and technology clients.

"Mexico is truly special with a talented bilingual workforce that is also geographically close to our US-based client partners," said Mike Henderson, Global Chief Operating Officer at IntouchCX. "This new acquisition will expand our client capabilities in Mexico, strengthen our leadership in the region, and continue our successful path towards growth in new markets globally."

Beliveo was founded in 2011, and has a focus on providing scaled operations to global brands from Mexico. It is the highest employee-rated nearshore call center in Mexico according to top recruiting agencies, with consistent #1 performance for their partners. IntouchCX has long been recognized as a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solutions and the complementary client base of IntouchCX and Beliveo was a key strategic consideration for both organizations.

"This decision was driven by our commitment to providing our clients with innovative, flexible and efficient customer service programs," said Noel Orozco, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Beliveo. "By adding IntouchCX's global footprint, leading technology, and expanded trust & safety and automation solution suite, we are able to drive further value for our clients."

Noel Orozco will remain with IntouchCX as Country Manager for Mexico.

This is the third acquisition by IntouchCX in the last 5 years. The Company acquired global BPOs Knoah Solutions in 2020, and Goodbay Technologies in 2021.

About IntouchCX

IntouchCX is a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solutions. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com.

About Beliveo

Beliveo is a call center services provider powered by highly committed people who are focused on providing exceptional operational performance for our clients. Together with world-class tools, technologies and methods, our team turns the consumer into a long-term relationship for our clients. To learn more about us, visit https://welcome.beliveo.com/

SOURCE IntouchCX