INTOUCHCX ACQUIRES MEXICO-BASED CONTACT CENTER BELIVEO

News provided by

IntouchCX

13 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - IntouchCX has announced today the acquisition of Beliveo, a leading nearshore contact center and business processing outsourcer (BPO) in Mexico.

IntouchCX and Beliveo are leaders in the customer care industry, focused on pairing the highest customer experience with best-in-class technology. This partnership is designed to support the growing need for globally diverse customer service solutions while leveraging a people-driven culture, and operational best practices from both companies. It also demonstrates both companies desire to drive greater depth of expertise and knowledge in the customer experience industry.

IntouchCX continues to expand its global presence with over 25,000 employees across 12 countries. Most significantly, Beliveo will signal IntouchCX's entry into Mexico with a state-of-the-art facility located in Guadalajara, strong executive leadership, and continued partnerships with media and technology clients.

"Mexico is truly special with a talented bilingual workforce that is also geographically close to our US-based client partners," said Mike Henderson, Global Chief Operating Officer at IntouchCX. "This new acquisition will expand our client capabilities in Mexico, strengthen our leadership in the region, and continue our successful path towards growth in new markets globally."

Beliveo was founded in 2011, and has a focus on providing scaled operations to global brands from Mexico. It is the highest employee-rated nearshore call center in Mexico according to top recruiting agencies, with consistent #1 performance for their partners. IntouchCX has long been recognized as a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solutions and the complementary client base of IntouchCX and Beliveo was a key strategic consideration for both organizations.

"This decision was driven by our commitment to providing our clients with innovative, flexible and efficient customer service programs," said Noel Orozco, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Beliveo. "By adding IntouchCX's global footprint, leading technology, and expanded  trust & safety and automation solution suite, we are able to drive further value for our clients."

Noel Orozco will remain with IntouchCX as Country Manager for Mexico.

This is the third acquisition by IntouchCX in the last 5 years. The Company acquired global BPOs Knoah Solutions in 2020, and Goodbay Technologies in 2021.

About IntouchCX

IntouchCX is a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solutions. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com.

About Beliveo

Beliveo is a call center services provider powered by highly committed people who are focused on providing exceptional operational performance for our clients. Together with world-class tools, technologies and methods, our team turns the consumer into a long-term relationship for our clients. To learn more about us, visit https://welcome.beliveo.com/

SOURCE IntouchCX

Also from this source

INTOUCHCX TO CREATE 500 NEW JOBS IN CAIRO

INTOUCHCX TO CREATE 500 NEW JOBS IN CAIRO

IntouchCX, a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solutions, has announced the creation of more than...
IntouchCX Names Mitul Kotecha and Shane Kozlowich Co-Chief Executive Officers

IntouchCX Names Mitul Kotecha and Shane Kozlowich Co-Chief Executive Officers

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - IntouchCX, a global leader in contact center and technology solutions, has announced the appointment of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.