IntouchCX Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - IntouchCX, a global leader in contact center and technology solutions, has announced that it has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

The Company focuses on developing AI-enabled products for the customer and agent experience, which led to the creation of its automation framework, IntouchAI. A collaborative partnership with IntouchCX's sister company, Laivly, has enabled both companies to bring innovative AI and automation solutions to the marketplace.

IntouchAI is IntouchCX's proprietary framework that identifies key areas in automation that drive productivity and engagement across the entire customer and agent journey. (CNW Group/IntouchCX)

"Our company was founded on merging culture and technology, and IntouchAI is our strategic framework that addresses the growing demand for innovative, automated solutions," said Mitul Kotecha, Co-CEO of IntouchCX. "IntouchAI was created to identify key areas where automation strengthens our client programs by driving productivity, engagement, and revenue."

The IntouchAI suite of proprietary and partner technology solutions transform the entire customer experience lifecycle, adding Conversational AI and automation throughout the customer and agent journey.

"Today, 100% of our agents across our 200+ client programs are powered by AI and automation technology," said Shane Kozlowich, Co-CEO of IntouchCX. "We are hyperfocused on building new AI solutions while creating more automation features to our existing products to add to our growing technology portfolio."

IntouchAI's comprehensive suite of technology solutions provides expertise in all phases of the customer journey - pre, during and post-interaction. SIDD Spark, an AI agent assist technology, optimizes the entire agent experience for performance prior to, during and post interaction. Post-call tools combine Catapult, an automated coaching platform, and Vision, a technology that provides insights and predictive analytics, to create real time, dynamic reporting to spot trends, and take action on improvements. Superpunch, an innovative employee engagement app, includes continual well-being enhancements for agents and supports users throughout all stages of their careers from recruiting, training, career development and loyalty.

IntouchAI's solutions consistently improve metrics crucial to its client programs, including a reduction in total customer interaction time and an increase in customer satisfaction scores.

IntouchCX continues to expand IntouchAI by driving internal innovation incubators and investing in key technology roles with more than 200 technologists on staff. This allows the Company to create new, disruptive technologies, partnering with market leaders to continue to enhance the Company's frameworks and solution suites.

"IntouchCX is driving innovation for enterprises that seek solutions to ensure swift deployment, seamless integration, and advanced conversational capabilities by delivering sophisticated solutions capable of resolving complex user queries across multiple channels, without necessarily involving complex integrations," said Sharang Sharma, Vice President at Everest Group. "The Company's commitment to enhancing user engagement and productivity, coupled with continuous product innovation, has secured its recognition as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Conversational AI PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2024."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessment is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of tech and tech service providers based on performance, experiences, ability, and knowledge. Each service and technology provider is assessed on both market impact - measured by revenue, number of clients, and year-over-year growth - and delivery capability - measured by categories such as scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation.

IntouchCX was previously recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Customer Experience Americas PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. IntouchCX has also been recognized as a Leader by the Frost Radar for Customer Experience Management in North America and as a Leader in the NelsonHall 2024 Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool report.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

About IntouchCX

IntouchCX is a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, technology, and AI and automation solutions. We set a new standard by immersing ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com.

