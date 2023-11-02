IntouchCX Names Mitul Kotecha and Shane Kozlowich Co-Chief Executive Officers

News provided by

IntouchCX

02 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - IntouchCX, a global leader in contact center and technology solutions, has announced the appointment of Mitul Kotecha and Shane Kozlowich as its new Co-Chief Executive Officers. Kotecha and Kozlowich, who have both been with the company for over a decade, bring a wealth of experience to the role.

This leadership change follows Greg Fettes' immediate transition from Chief Executive Officer to  his new role as Executive Chairman of IntouchCX and Laivly, where he will continue to advise on both companies strategic vision.

"Over the last 23 years, I have been fortunate to lead IntouchCX as we've pushed the boundaries through meaningful engagement and industry-leading innovations," said Fettes. "Mitul and Shane are proven leaders who have been instrumental in our growth and success, and I am excited for their new roles and for what's next in our company's evolution as a disruptive market leader."

Kotecha has held roles with IntouchCX as Chief Financial Officer, and most recently, President and Chief Operations Officer. He has spearheaded major growth, operational, and service delivery strategies across the company's products and solutions offerings.

Kozlowich has also held the roles of President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer with IntouchCX, leading strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions for the Company and its global corporate development, finance, accounting, HR, real estate, and technology offerings.

"As IntouchCX's new Co-CEOs, we are eager to share our excitement in driving further success with the company through exceptional performance, innovation and creativity." said Kotecha. Kozlowich added "We understand the importance of growth with continuity especially for our client partners, and we are committed to building on that to drive positive change."

For more information on IntouchCX's leadership, visit www.intouchcx.com

About IntouchCX

IntouchCX is a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, technology and automation solutions. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com

SOURCE IntouchCX

Also from this source

INTOUCHCX ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO EGYPT

IntouchCX, a leading global customer experience and technology company, has announced its expansion into Egypt. This is the second global footprint...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.