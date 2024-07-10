INTOUCHCX TO HIRE OVER 600 CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVES IN MESA

MESA, Ariz., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - IntouchCX, a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solutions, announced today it is hiring over 600 customer service positions, including team leaders and operations managers, for its Mesa, Arizona campus.

The Company, which partners with some of the world's largest and most recognizable brands, is creating new jobs for Mesa and the surrounding area over the next few weeks to support its growing client portfolio.

"We have been part of the Mesa business community and the surrounding area for nearly a decade," said Keith Tracy, Sr. Director of West NORAM Campus Operations. "We're excited to be able to create this many new jobs, strengthening our relationship with the community while giving people the opportunity to work with some of the world's premiere automotive, retail, and technology brands."

IntouchCX launched operations in Mesa campus in 2015. Alongside contributing more than 1,000 hours of volunteer efforts in the community on an annual basis, the Company was the recipient of the Best of Mesa Award in the Stores category in 2022 by the Mesa Award Program.

Joining IntouchCX offers incredible opportunities for career growth and development to its employees. The Company has a robust catalogue of training material to learn and develop. The global team has numerous success stories, including employees from all different backgrounds, of progressing their career journeys from entry-level positions to corporate leadership.

"When you join IntouchCX, you are provided exceptional opportunities to grow and develop your career with us," said Teri Miller, EVP, Head of Global Operations Experience. "We have a tremendous track record of developing our people, and giving them the ability to achieve their career-oriented goals."

This career-centric focus has led to IntouchCX winning multiple awards with global recognition. Forbes selected IntouchCX as one of the Best Employers For Women . This recognition was preceded by Forbes naming IntouchCX as one of the Best Employers for Diversity , one of America's Best Large Employers, and a Top Employer for New Grads.

To apply for one of the many open positions in Mesa, visit intouchcx.com/careers .

About IntouchCX

IntouchCX is a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solutions. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com .

SOURCE IntouchCX