Intown Stars Sports Training and Events Center Wins Georgia Business Journal's 'Best of Georgia' and Atlanta Magazine's 'Best of Atlanta' Awards

DECATUR, Ga., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta's premier indoor multi-sports facility, Intown Stars Training and Events Center has been honored with several prestigious awards from the Georgia Business Journal's Best of Georgia and Atlanta Magazine's Best of Atlanta awards.

Through the Georgia Business Journal's Best of Georgia, Intown Stars won in the best regional categories for:

Intown Stars gymnast, Photo Credit: Marya Levine Atlanta’s premier indoor multi-sports facility, Intown Stars Training and Events Center, has been honored with several prestigious awards

Recreation Places

Sports Instruction Facilities

Sports Leagues, Camps & Clinics (also received an honorable mention in this category).

Each year, tens of thousands of Atlanta-area residents cast their votes for their favorite Georgia business. The Georgia Business Journal's Best of Georgia awards encompass over 20 categories including arts and entertainment, beauty and spas, college and specialized training. There is no cost to enter a vote, and any business or organization in good standing is eligible. Intown Stars has consistently demonstrated its mission to provide customer satisfaction, making it a standout destination in the Atlanta sports and recreation scene

Intown Stars was also named Best New Indoor Playground by Atlanta Magazine's Best of Atlanta awards. According to the Magazine, "Intown Star's new Decatur location is about the size of a Walmart Supercenter, as it has consolidated two locations into a converted warehouse and completed a $4 million renovation. Intown Stars now has a parkour section, dance studios, a parent coworking lounge and an American Ninja Warrior-style course. The spoils of being one of America's fastest-growing companies."

"The coaches at Intown Stars are absolutely phenomenal," says Simone Willingham, XCEL Platinum Team Parent. "At Intown, the coaches cultivate not just exceptional athletes, but resilient individuals, who learn the power of dedication, perseverance, and teamwork."

"Intown Stars is the foundation of my family; it has grown and expanded through the years with my boys. It is an integral part of our lives," explains Intown Stars Owner and CEO, Anna Santiago. "When the Training and Events Center's renovation/expansion project was completed back in 2023, it felt like our family was complete. "

Santiago continues, "It truly was a labor of love. Now, being recognized for these "Best of Georgia" awards helps us to understand how many families have been impacted by our staff and trainers in such a positive way."

Parent Marya Levine agrees, as her 9 year-old daughter, Isabelle has enjoyed taking classes there. "Intown Stars has been a wonderful gym. My daughter has been a gymnast since 2018 and she has had a great experience. She loves her coaches and teammates and the facility is top notch. She looks forward to going to practice and the coaches worked out a flexible schedule so my daughter could do soccer and gymnastics. Intown Stars has been a great gym for us and we look forward to being there for many years to come."

Isabelle and her mom are on the same page when it comes to Intown. "I really love Intown Stars, as it is where I grew up doing gymnastics and playing around the gym," says Isabelle Levine. "All the coaches and my teammates are really nice, and I have made a lot of good memories. It is an awesome place!"

"These awards mean everything to us at Intown Stars, because they are from our customers and I want to thank each and every one of them who voted for us," says Santiago. "For over 13 years we've worked hard to give our members a truly one-of-a-kind experience when they walk through our doors, and these awards confirm our commitment to excellence."

For more information, visit https://www.intownstarsatl.com.

Media Contact: Berry Brady

703.609.6643 / [email protected]

SOURCE Intown Stars