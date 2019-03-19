InTown Suites Partners with Beekeeper to Reach All Employees

ATLANTA, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InTown Suites launches an internal communication platform using the No. 1 employee communication app, Beekeeper. The app was designed to be a culture building tool to mimic today's social platforms. Employees are encouraged to post content, upload images, and even create polls for instant feedback.

The platform empowers more than 1,500 employees to communicate effectively in one centralized system. Gone are the days of emails. Today's preferred method of communication is short snippets or "Chirps" for this brand with birds in its logo.

InTown Suites' Director of Marketing, Virginia Swords, stated "This partnership was created to help build the culture for InTown Suites. Chirps is easy-to-use and creates a space where all employees can connect and share the small gestures they do daily to make a big impact on our guests' lives. We are excited to see how this tool transforms our internal communication."

Connie Rheams, Beekeeper VP of Hospitality said "Our operational communications platform is enabling InTown Suites employees' personalities to come alive," Rheams said. "It gives them a sense of pride in their jobs, a voice among the organization, and a sense of belonging to an extended family. Beekeeper provides high-quality, engaging tools for internal communications that have been lacking for so long in today's operational communications. This platform provides a single-hub that ensures employer/employee engagement, makes employees happy, and keeps them wanting to come to work day after day."

About InTown Suites

InTown Suites is America's largest wholly owned extended stay brand with 188 locations in 22 states. InTown suites offers apartment-style suites with affordable weekly rates. The company has transformed the extended stay space by making every guest stay memorable with small gestures that make a big difference. Find out how you can Stay.Save.Smile at intownsuites.com.

About Beekeeper

Beekeeper was recently named the "Hottest Technology 2019" at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit's ALIS Tech Challenge. It's award-winning operational communication platform digitizes the non-desk workforce by connecting operational systems and communication channels within one secure, intuitive interface. Beekeeper connects colleagues across locations and departments in real time via mobile or desktop devices and includes an intelligent dashboard to help companies improve internal communication and streamline business processes. The company is based in Zurich and San Francisco and supports users in more than 130 countries.

