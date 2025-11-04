Intoxalock Launches Hardship Assistance Program for Federal Workers and Military During Government Shutdown

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the financial strain caused by the ongoing government shutdown, Intoxalock today unveiled its Hardship Assistance Program, a compassionate initiative designed to provide temporary payment relief and uninterrupted access to ignition interlock device (IID) services for federal employees and active-duty military personnel.

“We recognize the tremendous strain that federal workers and service members face when paychecks are delayed,” said Kathy Boden Holland, CEO of Mindr. “This program is our way of making sure those who serve our nation aren’t left behind during times of financial uncertainty. We remain committed to helping them get back on the road safely, so they can continue with their daily lives and not fall behind on meeting their program requirements.”

This program ensures that customers affected by the shutdown can continue meeting their DUI program requirements without added financial pressure. It helps them stay on track toward regaining their driving privileges and maintaining daily responsibilities.

"We recognize the tremendous strain that federal workers and service members face when paychecks are delayed," said Kathy Boden Holland, CEO of Mindr. "This program is our way of making sure those who serve our nation aren't left behind during times of financial uncertainty. We remain committed to helping them get back on the road safely, so they can continue with their daily lives and not fall behind on meeting their program requirements."

Key benefits of the Hardship Assistance Program include

Deferred or temporarily suspended lease payment for existing service agreements;





Flexible payment options once normal government operations resume; and





Dedicated customer support to assist with enrollment and account management.

Enrollment in the Hardship Assistance Program is open immediately. Applicants can apply by emailing [email protected] with their Intoxalock Customer ID number and documentation of current federal employment status.

"We've been working with Intoxalock for 16 years, and during that time, we've seen how committed they are to the communities they serve," said Dave Eliason, owner of Advanced Auto & Smog in Visalia, California. "Intoxalock has been helping customers across the U.S. for over 37 years, and they have strong roots in this community. Our customers are our neighbors, friends, and family. We see the impact the shutdown is having on local households, and this program is a way for us to help those who need it most. We're excited about how it will help people get back on the road, handle daily responsibilities, and regain the driving freedom they depend on."

For more information about Intoxalock, visit www.intoxalock.com.

About Intoxalock

Intoxalock is the leading ignition interlock provider in the U.S., with the nation's largest service center network of 5,500 locations, the highest number of annual installations, and a proven track record of helping people safely get back on the road. Intoxalock works with legal and state systems to promote responsible driving, offering trusted solutions for compliance and prevention.

As part of the Mindr family of safety and monitoring brands, Intoxalock is committed to education, innovation, and creating safer roads for everyone.

About Mindr

Mindr is a national leader in substance detection, monitoring, and safety solutions. Its portfolio of trusted brands includes Intoxalock, Breathe Easy Insurance, Keepr, DUI.org, and ADS Interlock. Mindr is focused on empowering individuals and institutions with the tools to make better decisions and create safer communities. For more information, visit intoxalock.com or mindr.com.

SOURCE Intoxalock