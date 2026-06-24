Intoxalock Launches Nationwide Service Center App, Leveraging AI to Revolutionize Support and Compliance

Earlier this year, Intoxalock introduced the app and completed a pilot program with service centers in North Carolina and all members of the Mobile Electronics Specialists Association (MESA). The success and adoption rate of the pilot drove the decision to scale the platform to all 6,000-plus service centers that partner with Intoxalock across the country.

Intoxalock developed the app to eliminate operational inefficiencies for automotive technicians, reducing wait times so drivers can safely move forward in their DUI journey.

Key features of the new service center app include:

AI-powered support: Intelligent troubleshooting and real-time guidance to help technicians diagnose and resolve installation or calibration complexities faster.

Intelligent troubleshooting and real-time guidance to help technicians diagnose and resolve installation or calibration complexities faster. Instant access to resources: Direct, in-app access to vehicle-specific wiring diagrams and scheduling tools.

Direct, in-app access to vehicle-specific wiring diagrams and scheduling tools. Real-time chat and feedback: A direct line to Intoxalock tech support, featuring instant feedback loops and photo and data upload capabilities.

A direct line to Intoxalock tech support, featuring instant feedback loops and photo and data upload capabilities. Streamlined compliance: Integrated driver's license verification to help ensure secure, accurate and rapid customer onboarding.

Integrated driver's license verification to help ensure secure, accurate and rapid customer onboarding. Simplified financials: In-app service center payment processing, reducing administrative overhead for local shop owners.

"As an industry leader, our goal was to build this app in a way that respects the time and expertise of our service center partners that ultimately pass down efficiencies to the customer," said Kathy Boden Holland, chief executive officer of Mindr. By leveraging our in-house software development talent, we've streamlined the entire service center process, making it faster for customers to get back on the road. We're thrilled to roll this technology out across the country."

The rollout of T.E.C.H. highlights the value that Intoxalock places on its automotive technicians. By continuing to invest in service center partnerships, the company strengthened its largest and most convenient network of service centers and put more than $70 million back into local economies last year. This dedication to partner support has yielded results such as an exceptional customer score of 4.9/5.

About Intoxalock

Intoxalock is the leading ignition interlock provider in the U.S., with the nation's largest service center network of 6,000 locations, the highest number of annual installations, and a proven track record of helping people safely get back on the road. Intoxalock works with legal and state systems to promote responsible driving, offering trusted solutions for compliance and prevention.

As part of the Mindr family of safety and monitoring brands, Intoxalock is committed to education, innovation, and creating safer roads for everyone. For more information, visit intoxalock.com.

About Mindr

Mindr is a national leader in substance detection, monitoring, and safety solutions. Its portfolio of trusted brands includes Intoxalock, Breathe Easy Insurance, Keepr, DUI.org, and ADS Interlock. Mindr is focused on empowering individuals and institutions with the tools to make better decisions and create safer communities. For more information, visit mindr.com.

SOURCE Intoxalock