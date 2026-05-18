Student Safety Advocate Earns Intoxalock Drunk Driving Prevention Scholarship by Championing the "Right Decision" Among Peers

Ahead of the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer," Beliard's road safety initiative earns national recognition and scholarship as the high-risk summer season nears.

URBANDALE, Iowa, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoxalock, the leading ignition interlock brand in the U.S., announced today that Adrianna Beliard, a first-generation college student and aspiring defense attorney studying criminal justice at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut, is the recipient of the Intoxalock Drunk Driving Prevention Scholarship.

The announcement comes ahead of the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer," the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when traffic fatalities increase among young drivers. As a leading DUI breathalyzer company, Intoxalock provides this scholarship to support college students championing road safety and responsible decision-making.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) most recent data, car crashes remain the leading cause of death for young drivers. Almost 30% of these drivers killed in fatal crashes are aged 15-20 and had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.01% or higher.

Ignition interlock devices are a critical tool in reversing these trends. The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) has underscored the device's effectiveness, specifically with compliance-based removal laws. By requiring a proven period of sober driving, these laws reduce recidivism and support long-term behavioral change.

Each year, Intoxalock invites college students from across the country to compete for the scholarship by demonstrating personal responsibility and commitment to public safety.

Beliard, a Connecticut native and sophomore expected to graduate in 2028, was selected from a competitive pool of applicants for her submission and dedication to being a "force for good" among her peers and in her community.

The scholarship will support Beliard's educational expenses, allowing her to continue pursuing her academic and professional goals. Through her studies, she is building a foundation for a future career focused on community safety and well-being.

"I have known people who have lost their lives to drunk driving," Beliard said. "I see Intoxalock playing a critical role in preventing impaired driving and encouraging responsible decisions. As a first-generation college student, this support means the world to me and brings me closer to my goal of becoming a defense attorney, so that I can be a voice for those who haven't been seen and want to move forward with their lives."

Kathy Boden Holland, CEO of Mindr, said Beliard's dedication is instrumental in raising awareness among young people about the importance of responsible decision-making and road safety.

"As a mother of two teenagers, I know firsthand the mix of pride and worry that comes with seeing your children become young drivers, especially as we enter the '100 Deadliest Days of Summer' when risks are high," said Boden Holland. "The reality is one person dies every 44 minutes in the U.S. because of drunk driving crashes, and nearly 30% are teens — all tragedies that are 100% preventable. Awarding this scholarship to Adrianna gives me so much hope. Seeing a young person dedicated to making communities safer reinforces my belief that we can educate the next generation with their support."

As part of the scholarship application process, students were asked to submit a public service announcement video exploring the intersection of safety education and ignition interlock device (IID) technology. Beliard's winning entry uses a real-world scenario in which she intervenes when a fellow college student attempts to drive drunk. The video explains how an IID can support the "right choice" by stepping in when peer pressure is present and turning a dangerous moment into a responsible one.

View the winning submission video here: Beliard Dangers of Drunk Driving PSA.

The Intoxalock Drunk Driving Prevention Scholarship is an extension of the company's mission to help people live responsibly and keep communities safe. Through technology and education, Intoxalock is dedicated to preventing alcohol-related tragedies while empowering individuals to move forward in life after a DUI offense.

For more information about Intoxalock's scholarship program, visit www.intoxalock.com/scholarship.

About Intoxalock

Intoxalock is the leading ignition interlock provider in the U.S., with the nation's largest service center network of 5,500 locations, the highest number of annual installations, and a proven track record of helping people safely get back on the road. Intoxalock works with legal and state systems to promote responsible driving, offering trusted solutions for compliance and prevention.

As part of the Mindr family of safety and monitoring brands, Intoxalock is committed to education, innovation, and creating safer roads for everyone.

For more information, visit www.intoxalock.com.

About Mindr

Mindr is a national leader in substance detection, monitoring, and safety solutions. Its portfolio of trusted brands includes Intoxalock, Breathe Easy Insurance, Keepr, DUI.org, and ADS Interlock. Mindr is focused on empowering individuals and institutions with the tools to make better decisions and create safer communities.

For more information, visit www.mindr.com.

SOURCE Intoxalock