Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market size to grow by USD 11.5 billion from 2022 to 2030; Increasing number of heart-related medical conditions and treatments to boost the market growth - Facts & Factor

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global intracardiac echocardiography devices market size was worth around USD 6.25 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 11.5 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.76% between 2022 and 2030.

Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market: Overview

Intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) is a modern and unique medical technique used for imaging and providing high-definition, superior-resolution visualization of cardiac units and structures along with continuous and accurate monitoring of the exact location of the catheter in the heart. The images and information provided are in real-time and hence extremely helpful in the healthcare industry during various medical procedures related to the heart. ICE is also for early detection of any procedural complication that may arise during operations including thrombus formation or pericardial effusion. Thrombus formation occurs when a blood clot is formed within arteries or veins and it can emerge in the heart.

Pericardial effusion is a medical condition in which extra fluid gets collected between the pericardium and the heart. This can lead to increased pressure on the heart restricting the normal movement of blood. Infection can arise if pericardial effusion leads to infection. With the growing use of intracardiac echocardiography, the demand for transesophageal echocardiography has reduced considerably because ICE provides better outputs. ICE is a complete intraprocedural guiding and imaging tool with wide applications for diagnostic purposes.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global intracardiac echocardiography devices market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.76% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global intracardiac echocardiography devices market size was valued at around USD 6.25 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing number of heart-related medical conditions and treatment

Based on application segmentation, septal defects were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on end-user segmentation, hospitals were the leading users in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By End-User (Catheterization Laboratories, Hospitals, and Others), By Application (Left Atrial Appendage Closure, Electrophysiology Procedures, Septal Defects, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030"

Industry Dynamics:

Global Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing number of heart-related medical conditions and treatments to propel market growth.

The global intracardiac echocardiography devices market is projected to grow owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from heart-related conditions and their subsequent treatment. ICE is an effective tool that can be used during operations to monitor the various aspects of functions of the heart as opposed to other imaging techniques which generally require the images to be taken before the operations. Most traditional tools like transoesophageal echocardiography (TEE) are used to prepare for and act as guiding tools during interventional treatment.

However, ICE is an intraprocedural guiding tool which means that it provides information in real-time and hence is more useful during critical operations. There are various other benefits associated with the use of ICE devices. For instance, it provides higher patient tolerance, can also help in reducing fluoroscopy time, and does not require the need for a second operator or general anesthesia. The introduction of ICE in the medical sector has acted as a major advantage in cardiac imaging and currently it has become an integral part of the various electrophysiology and percutaneous interventional procedures.

Global Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market: Segmentation

The global intracardiac echocardiography devices market is segmented based on end-user, application, and region.

Based on end-user, the global market divisions are catheterization laboratories, hospitals, and others. The global market registered the highest growth in the hospitals segment due to the growing investments in healthcare infrastructure around the globe. Access to medical care has been at the top of the priority list of international and domestic healthcare agencies. The mass efforts undertaken by such bodies have resulted in creating awareness among the population as well as the market players toward the healthcare segment.

For instance, in December 2022, Japan became one of the few countries to adopt Universal Health Coverage (UHC). The country already has one of the best health insurance systems in the world and the main reason driving this growth is the access to required healthcare services for all Japanese citizens. The catheterization laboratories segment registered growth in 19% of the market share due to high product penetration.

Based on application, the global market segments are left atrial appendage closure, electrophysiology procedures, septal defects, and others. In 2021, more than USD 44 million was generated from the septal defects segment and the same growth trend is expected in the future. A ventricular septal defect is related to a medical condition in which there is a hole in the heart. It is a common problem that generally occurs at birth and can be treated during later stages of life with operational procedures. The hole is usually in the wall that acts as a separation for the lower chambers of the ventricles in the heart. It ultimately affects the way blood flows from the lungs and the heart.

Recent Developments:

In July 2021 , Royal Philips , a global giant dealing in health technology, announced the success of an operation conducted on the first patient on whom the company's newly launched 3D intracardiac echocardiography catheter was used. The operation conducted was the Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) procedure and was carried out at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota

, a global giant dealing in health technology, announced the success of an operation conducted on the first patient on whom the company's newly launched 3D intracardiac echocardiography catheter was used. The operation conducted was the Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) procedure and was carried out at the Mayo Clinic in In April 2022 , the Food and Drugs Administration authority provide clearance to the UltraNav Transseptal Catheter System developed by Franklin Mountain Medical

List of Key Players in Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market:

InfraredxTM

Abbott Boston Scientific Corporation

Kaixin

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services

Conavi Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

NIPRO

Siemens Healthcare AG

Others

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market Industry?

What segments does the Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 6.25 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 11.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.76% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By End-User, Application, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered InfraredxTM, Abbott Boston Scientific Corporation, Kaixin, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Conavi Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, NIPRO, Siemens Healthcare AG , and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/intracardiac-echocardiography-devices-market

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead with the highest market share

The global intracardiac echocardiography devices market is projected to register the highest growth in North America with the United States contributing the highest regional revenue. The growth is projected to be propelled by the growing product adoption across the country's healthcare sector as well as increasing investment by the Canadian government in deploying quality medical care practices. High operational procedures for septal defects were also a leading cause in the past for the regional market to register surging growth. As per a 2016 study, 1 in every 1000 people in the US suffers from congenital heart defects.

However, the highly advanced medical infrastructure of the region has allowed the ratio to reduce significantly due to the prompt response of the medical community in treating the cases. Higher revenue is anticipated to be influenced by the growing number of players producing quality devices with constant research & development coupled with product innovation.

Global Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market is segmented as follows:

Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market: By End-User Outlook (2023-2030)

Catheterization Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market: By Application Outlook (2023-2030)

Left Atrial Appendage Closure

Electrophysiology Procedures

Septal Defects

Others

Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

