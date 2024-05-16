IntraCare Marks Major Milestone: Significant Partnership Finalized with Arizona's Multi-Clinic Cornerstone Family Medicine

IntraCare is swiftly becoming the Management Services Organization (MSO) partner of choice for value-based care providers in Arizona, as an additional eight Primary Care Professionals across three locations of Cornerstone Family Medicine signed on in March 2024.

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraCare, a prominent Texas-based MSO, recently signed a partnership agreement with one of Arizona's largest and leading healthcare providers, Cornerstone Family Medicine, which operates clinics in Gilbert, Mesa, and San Tan Valley.

IntraCare partners with Cornerstone Family Medicine

The collaboration allows both organizations to emphasize their shared commitment to improving value-based healthcare services. IntraCare and Cornerstone Family Medicine will merge their respective competencies and resources to provide a superior level of dedicated and comprehensive care to patients in the Greater Mesa and East Valley.

Cornerstone Family Medicine was founded in 2001 by Jeffrey Willden, DO, and Rustin Crawford, DO. Its three clinics are staffed by skilled care professionals who bring years of experience in their service to patients. The practice is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities, its warm and welcoming atmosphere, and for treating patient needs and health outcomes as its top priority.

Cornerstone Family Medicine has a strong presence in Arizona and serves a diverse population across Gilbert, Mesa, and San Tan Valley, as well as Queen Creek.

Under the terms of the new partnership, IntraCare will provide administrative, managerial, and marketing expertise alongside innovative solutions in modern healthcare to help Cornerstone Family Medicine optimize its quality and delivery of cost-effective personalized care to senior patients.

"We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Cornerstone Family Medicine, one of Arizona's largest and leading healthcare providers," said Anwar Kazi, CEO IntraCare. "This collaboration brings us closer to our goal of owning and operating primary care clinics in north Texas and central Arizona. By combining our respective competencies and resources, we aim to provide a superior level of dedicated and comprehensive care to patients in Greater Mesa and East Valley."

Kazi added: "We are confident that this partnership will set a new standard in healthcare, where the focus is squarely on patient outcomes and sustainable, quality care. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that benefits our communities and sets a precedent for future partnerships."

About IntraCare MSO

IntraCare's partnership track began its journey as an MSO at the end of 2022 with just two healthcare providers and achieved rapid growth and success within a remarkably short period of time. Today, IntraCare MSO works with 91 partnered and 425 affiliated Primary Care Providers. The company provides its partners with a suite of clinical and billing services, population health program solutions, and risk contracts.

IntraCare MSO is headquartered in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and is currently operational in two states, with plans to expand further.

To know more, visit https://theintracare.com

SOURCE IntraCare