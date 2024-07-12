IntraCare MSO on Track to Better Fulfill Healthcare Needs of Senior Adults in Arizona Cities of Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Chandler, Mesa, and Phoenix

IntraCare's increasing prominence in Arizona's healthcare landscape predicts a promising outlook on the quality of value-based care being provided to Arizona's senior adult population.

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraCare, a prominent Texas-based Management Services Organization (MSO), is continuing to steadily gain ground in the Arizona healthcare market with its growing collective of care practitioners and the widening range of healthcare services they offer. As a result, IntraCare is poised to become a front-running MSO for the state's healthcare providers.

IntraCare serves more than 40,000 patients across Arizona, emphasizing the delivery of coordinated and high-quality value-based care that helps senior patients lead healthier, more fulfilled lives. The aim is to educate and empower senior patients with a good understanding of preventative healthcare and enable them to manage chronic diseases and comorbidities more self-sufficiently and with greater independence.

As an MSO, IntraCare also takes on the responsibility of detecting, monitoring, assessing, mitigating, and preventing risks to patients in the clinical environment.

Keeping in view the very specific requirements of senior adults, and for their convenience and ease, several IntraCare Health Centers in Arizona offer same-day appointments, and all are welcoming of new patients.

Heading IntraCare Health Center — Lillo Family Medicine that serves the city of Scottsdale, Dr. Joseph Lillo is an expert in lipidology and cardiovascular health. He runs a twice-weekly clinical research site and is a prolific contributor to research publications on cardiovascular research and therapy.

Patients seen at IntraCare Health Center — East Valley Family Physicians in Chandler receive unparalleled quality of care from the clinic's 4 doctors — Conrad Lawrence, MD; David Gannon, MD; Larry Tamburro, MD; and Ronald Sell, MD — who specialize in geriatric care.

Multiple-award winning physician Dr. Robert Tully has served the senior community of Mesa at the same clinic since the 1980s. Dr. Gamal Aboul-Nasr joined Dr. Tully at the IntraCare Health Center — Broadway East Internists in the early '90s, and has since been a mainstay in ensuring continuity in the care of patients, some of whom have been seeing Drs. Tully and Nasr for decades.

IntraCare Health Center — Sun Lakes Family Physicians is located in an age-restricted residential community where its co-founders, Dr. Jennifer MacDonald and Dr. Kenneth Paige, put their collective experience of more than half a century in senior healthcare toward the community's residents.

Another larger practice under the IntraCare MSO aegis is IntraCare Health Center — Family Practice Specialists, where Drs. David Francyk, Timothy Gloyd, and Mark Wyse are ably supported by a team of 4 Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants to fulfill the healthcare needs of senior patients in Phoenix.

At IntraCare Health Center — Atembis, Dr. Andrew Carroll is a well-known public figure, appearing frequently on television to educate people on healthcare issues. Recently Dr. Carroll has been appointed to the critical role of Senior Medical Director at IntraCare.

The latest member of the IntraCare family is Cornerstone Family Medicine, established in 2001 by Rustin Crawford, DO, and Jeffrey Willden, DO, who continue to lead a team of highly skilled and experienced Advanced Practice Providers. The practice operates out of three clinics to deliver outstanding care to senior residents of Mesa, Gilbert, San Tan Valley, and Queen Creek in comfortable, safe, and technologically advanced environments.

About IntraCare MSO

IntraCare's partnership track began its journey as an MSO at the end of 2022 with just two healthcare providers and achieved rapid growth and success within a remarkably short period of time. Today, IntraCare MSO works with 91 partnered and 425 affiliated Primary Care Providers. The company provides its partners with a suite of clinical and billing services, population health program solutions, and risk contracts.

IntraCare MSO is headquartered in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and is currently operational in two states, with plans to expand further.

To know more, visit https://theintracare.com

