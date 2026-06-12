INTRACARE REBRANDS CLINICAL RESEARCH DIVISION AS "CAREON"

With a refreshed brand identity and new website, CareOn continues mission to bring quality research opportunities to the people and communities across Texas who need them most

ADDISON, Texas, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraCare, a prominent Texas-based Management Services Organization (MSO), has relaunched its integrated research organization (IRO) under the new name "CareOn".

Reinforcing its mission of equitable research access, the relaunch is supported by a brand-new website that gives participants, sponsors, and healthcare partners access to timely information about CareOn's services, sites, and clinical trial opportunities.

Care On Research - Clinical Research - Intra

Significant growth in recent years has driven the need for a distinct identity that better reflects CareOn's evolving capabilities, broader reach, and long-term vision.

"CareOn's new identity reflects the depth and maturity of our research program. Over the past few years, we've built a team and infrastructure that can meaningfully compete on a national level and, more importantly, deliver real access to clinical trials for communities that have historically been left out of that conversation. This relaunch is a natural next step in that journey," said Sameer Ahmed, Director of Research, CareOn.

Previously known as IntraCare Clinical, the IRO's diligent efforts for global biopharma leader Sanofi's ATLAS clinical trials contributed to the United States ranking among the top ten countries for meeting or surpassing participant recruitment goals.

"CareOn is built to compete nationally while staying rooted in the communities we serve," said Anwar Kazi, Founder and CEO, IntraCare. "As IntraCare scales its integrated platform across Texas and Arizona, CareOn gives our patients and partners direct access to advanced clinical research, and gives sponsors a trusted, high-performing site network. This relaunch marks the start of a much larger chapter for our research program."

CareOn currently operates two fully functional research sites in Dallas and Greenville, Texas, with a third location scheduled to begin operations in the near future. A team of highly qualified and experienced medical investigators leads and manages every stage of the research process, from study initiation and participant recruitment to regulatory compliance and day-to-day operations.

As its network continues to grow, CareOn is better positioned to make healthcare and clinical research more accessible to diverse and under-served communities. People interested in participating in a clinical trial can register via the CareOn website, while professional candidates can explore employment prospects in the site's "Careers" section.

About IntraCare MSO

IntraCare's partnership track began its journey as an MSO at the end of 2022 with just two healthcare providers and achieved rapid growth and success within a remarkably short period of time. Today, IntraCare MSO works with 91 partnered and 425 affiliated Primary Care Providers. The company provides its partners with a suite of clinical and billing services, population health program solutions, and risk contracts.

IntraCare MSO is headquartered in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and is currently operational in two states, with plans to expand further.

For more information, visit https://theintracare.com

SOURCE IntraCare