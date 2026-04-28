IntraCare Partners with MySeema to Deliver an End-to-End Care Management Program for Its Medicare Population

DALLAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraCare, a leading primary care management organization focused on value-based care, today announced a strategic partnership with MySeema to operate a comprehensive, end-to-end care management program for its growing Medicare and value-based care population. MySeema covers the full and expanding range of CMS-defined care management services, including Chronic Care Management (CCM), Transitional Care Management (TCM), Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the new programs CMS continues to introduce, with proactive navigation for patients who fall outside any single program.

Through the collaboration, MySeema will assume end-to-end operational responsibility for IntraCare's care management suite, including its live RPM program and the full build-out of CCM, TCM, APCM, and additional CMS programs as they are released. MySeema is working alongside IntraCare's clinical and operational leadership to design navigation and engagement pathways for every attributed patient, including those who do not qualify for a specific reimbursable program, in order to improve patient engagement, reduce avoidable hospitalizations, and support better long-term health outcomes.

The initiative will support IntraCare's expanding Medicare Advantage and Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) patient base by leveraging advanced technology, proactive care coordination, and continuous, longitudinal care management to deliver more timely, patient-centered interventions. IntraCare has also placed a strong focus on serving Chronic Special Needs Plan (C-SNP) members, where comprehensive care management services, spanning the full range of CMS-defined programs including CCM, TCM, APCM, RPM, and proactive navigation, are essential to delivering high-quality care and achieving the best possible outcomes for medically complex patients.

"Our mission is to improve outcomes for the patients we serve while strengthening the sustainability of value-based care," said Anwar Kazi, CEO of IntraCare. "Partnering with MySeema allows us to expand critical programs like remote monitoring and care navigation in a way that supports both patient health and our broader population health strategy."

"Every patient deserves the kind of dedicated medical stewardship and love most people only get from a devoted family member. That shared conviction is why partnering with IntraCare matters to us. Anwar and his team hold themselves to the same standard. No patient gets dropped because they don't fit a billable code. Together, we take full ownership of the care management program so physicians, ACOs, health systems, and payers can finally stop managing vendors and start seeing outcomes move," said Shahzil Amin, founder and CEO of MySeema.

As IntraCare continues to expand its network and attributed patient population, the partnership is expected to play an important role in strengthening quality performance, reducing avoidable utilization, and supporting long-term success within value-based care programs.

About IntraCare

IntraCare is a healthcare management organization that partners with primary care physicians to deliver high-quality, value-based care to Medicare and commercial populations. Through its integrated clinical, operational, and data infrastructure, IntraCare supports providers in improving patient outcomes while managing the total cost of care.

About MySeema

MySeema is a care management partner for primary care groups, ACOs, health systems, and payers. Founded on the belief that every patient deserves dedicated medical stewardship and love, MySeema operates the full and expanding range of CMS-defined care management programs, including CCM, TCM, PCM, BHI, APCM, CHI, PIN, RPM, and the new programs CMS continues to introduce, alongside proactive navigation for patients who fall outside any single program. MySeema's proprietary approach unifies clinical operations, remote monitoring, and population-level analytics into a single end-to-end program, so partners can improve outcomes, strengthen quality performance, and reduce total cost of care.

SOURCE IntraCare