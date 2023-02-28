Intracom Telecom Announces mmWave FWA Gigabit Terminal Station

Telecom operators can now deliver true Gigabit speed of connection to subscribers with mmWave wireless at long ranges from the base station

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced today the launch of its new millimeter wave (mmWave) MU-MIMO Terminal Station, the WiBAS™ G5 GigaConnect. The company is displaying its uniquely featured product at its stand number 7B44 in hall 7, during MWC Barcelona 2023, 27 February – 2 March.

Operators can now offer high-end wireless Gigabit connectivity services to more homes in suburban and rural areas thanks to the improved modem technology of the system, while gaining higher channel bandwidth utilization and denser networks (PMP). The WiBAS™ G5 GigaConnect is ideal for service locations requiring cost-effective and rapidly-implemented FWA networks as it enables state-of-the-art IP connectivity in zero-footprint installations.

This innovative terminal delivers download speeds of 1 Gigabit/s, increased operational convenience, reliable performance and power-saving features, while its MU-MIMO technology facilitates high spectrum utilization in parallel with fast and reliable connections. It also offers advanced networking features, extended coverage and leading PMP radio technology in the 24.25-29.50 GHz area-licensed bands, while its zero-touch provisioning capabilities enables effortless network deployment.

John Tenidis, Marketing Director of Intracom Telecom's Wireless Networks Solutions portfolio, noted: "With the commercial launch of the WiBAS™ G5 GigaConnect terminal station, we deliver our promise to our customers for a device that, apart from the gigabit download speeds it offers, is backwards compatible and forward interoperable with the WiBAS™ G5 dual-BS and G5 smart-BS base station devices, providing 100% reuse of the existing network investment."

Dimitrios Pantelopoulos, R&D Director of Intracom Telecom's Wireless Networks Solutions Division, added: "We are capitalizing on the vast experience and accumulated knowledge of our R&D team gathered over the past 30 years to develop the most competitive and innovative products, to enable our customers to serve a much larger number of homes and businesses, upgrade their existing infrastructures and reduce their network TCO. The MU-MIMO WIBAS™ technology of the GigaConnect terminal enables maximum exploitation of the available spectrum and the provision of wide coverage of rural areas with 1 Gbps service."

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for 45 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue-generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom is also active in the defense systems sector providing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving fixed and mobile telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities, and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com

