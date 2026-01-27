Intracom Telecom Expands Strategic Collaboration with Nova to Enhance Enterprise Connectivity

Nova will use the WiBAS™ G5 FWA platform on its 5G mmWave spectrum

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, and Greece's largest network infrastructure manufacturer, announces the expansion of its collaboration with Nova, a member of United Group the leading telecommunications and media provider in Southeast Europe and a pioneering provider of mobile, internet, and video services. Nova will begin deploying Intracom Telecom's WiBAS™ G5 Smart and WiBAS™ G5 GigaConnect FWA platforms to deliver reliable high-speed enterprise connectivity over Nova's 5G mmWave spectrum at 26.5–27.5 GHz.

This deployment marks an important step in Nova's ongoing investment in high-speed access infrastructure, aimed at supplying business customers with highly reliable broadband services. Operating in the 26.5–27.5 GHz band, the WiBAS™ G5 platform enables Nova to unlock substantial network capacity and deliver consistent performance, ensuring robust connectivity even in demanding enterprise environments.

Since 2021, Intracom Telecom and Nova have been engaged in a multi-year network modernization program utilizing Intracom Telecom's field-proven WiBAS™ Point-to-Multipoint (PMP) technology. This nationwide initiative has focused on expanding coverage and capacity across Greece's major metropolitan areas, connecting thousands of business customers with next-generation wireless access solutions. The ongoing expansion reinforces Nova's strategy to deliver resilient, ultra-fast connectivity to enterprises of all sizes.

"Our collaboration with Nova continues to grow stronger as we jointly build the foundation for a high-capacity enterprise connectivity network in Greece," commented Ioannis Tenidis, Director for Wireless Product Line Management at Intracom Telecom. "The deployment of our WiBAS™ G5 platform will enable Nova to deliver unmatched performance and reliability to its business subscribers on valuable 5G mmWave spectrum."

Thanos Theodoropoulos, Access & Transmission Senior Manager at Nova, added: "Intracom Telecom has been a trusted technology partner in our multi-year effort to modernize and expand our enterprise wireless services. The new WiBAS™ G5 solutions enable us to offer even higher speeds and resilient connectivity to our customers, supporting Greece's digital transformation."

About Nova

Nova, a member of United Group, the leading telecommunications and media group in Southeastern Europe, is a fully integrated provider of mobile and fixed telephony services, broadband internet, pay TV, and information and communication technologies (ICT), that constantly evolves to offer you even more. Nova is moving forward with the implementation of a €2 billion investment plan by 2027 for the development of 5G network, expansion of the fiber network (FTTH), and premium pay-TV services. Nova is transforming the digital experience for private customers and businesses, providing access to new technologies, offering the most competitive price and outstanding customer experience. For more information, visit www.nova.gr

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for over 45 years in the market. The company is the benchmark in fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Furthermore, the company is developing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance, having extensive knowhow and a proven track record in this industry. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com

