Intracom Telecom Invests in New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Western Macedonia in Greece

This move underscores the company's commitment to invest in the country's digital future and confidence in its skilled workforce.

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, announced today a €45 million investment in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kozani, Greece. Construction is scheduled to commence within 2025, with completion expected within two years. This project is aligned with the Greek Government's Just Transition program, designed to promote entrepreneurship and economic growth in regional areas of the country and represents another strategic milestone for the Greek technology powerhouse in its ongoing efforts to strengthen its global market position.

The new facility, spanning 71,457 sq.m. of privately-owned land with 18,637 sq.m. constructed, will be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and serve as the Group's newest production unit complementing its existing production units in Romania and Italy. Designed with sustainability in mind, the facility will meet 20% of its electricity needs through solar power.

The facility will focus on the manufacture of next-generation Broadband Wireless Network Products. These cutting-edge technologies, which will continue to be developed at the company's Research & Development centers in Greece, will complement the development of modern 5G/6G networks and will contribute significantly to the Greek and European digital economy.

"This investment in Kozani is a strategic milestone in reinforcing our global relevance in cutting-edge technologies," stated Isak Alon, The President of the Board of Intracom Telecom. "The region's modern infrastructure and strategic location, offering excellent access to European markets, make it ideal for expanding our production capacity to meet rising global demand. Furthermore, this project reflects our commitment to strengthening the European Union's technological self-reliance."

Intracom Telecom's investment is expected to bring significant socio-economic benefits to the region, beginning with the creation of over 150 skilled jobs.

"This facility is more than just a production site," said Kartlos Edilashvili, Acting CEO of Intracom Telecom. "It serves as a catalyst for growth and innovation, aligning with our vision to support the development of Greece's regional areas. With its state-of-the-art design, the Kozani facility will not only meet growing market demands but also advance Intracom Telecom's mission of delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions, contributing to the transition toward a greener economy, and fostering regional prosperity."

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for over 45 years in the market. The company is the benchmark in fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Furthermore, the company is developing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance, having extensive knowhow and a proven track record in this industry. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com

